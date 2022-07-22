MISING PERSON: 19-year-old Elizabeth Hamilton

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office IS requesting assistance in locating missing person, Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton, 19, of Deal Road, Mooresville.

Elizabeth is described as being 5’ 6” in height, 125 lbs. in weight, with brown hair & brown eyes.

Elizabeth Hamilton was reported to have last been seen by her mother at home on Wednesday, July 20, at about 9:30 p.m., and was found to be missing on Thursday morning, July 21, at 6 a.m., when she was supposed to leave to go her place of employment.

Elizabeth is reported to have left without taking her cellphone or her wallet, which contained her ID & debit cards. It appears that she also left without taking any other personal items, regular medications, or clothes.

Anyone with information about the location of Elizabeth Hamilton is asked to contact Detective Brain Benfield, of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, at 704-216-8710.