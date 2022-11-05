Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A total of six Cabarrus County public-school football teams earned berths in the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs on Saturday.
Cabarrus County Commissioner Barbara Strang and commissioner candidate Chris Measmer said they do not favor “defunding” the Cabarrus Economic …
CONCORD — Halloween will last more than just a day at Concord Mills this year. Throughout October, the mall will host a variety of events at i…
I’m going to start off with a rant today. Many of you will agree with me.
Here’s how the Independent Tribune Sports staff ranks the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County entering the state playoffs:
Carpenter, Floyd and Treadaway endorsed for school board
It’s playoff time, and five boys soccer teams from Cabarrus County have their sights set on state titles this week, including one club that al…
Pam Escobar
CONCORD – Having played a small roll in letting the two-score lead it had in the fourth quarter slip away, the A.L. Brown defense vindicated i…
There are plans among some candidates to terminate county employees, defund the Cabarrus EDC and terminate some county contracts, Cabarrus County Commissioner candidate confirms.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.