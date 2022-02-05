Mount Pleasant marksmen score victory

In the second half, Albemarle began sending the Tigers to the free-throw line, and they made their opponent pay, scoring 20 of their 34 second-half points from the charity stripe. Carnes, in particular, did major damage, as he went 10-for-10 on free throws in the third and fourth quarters.

Mount Pleasant’s other scorers on the night included Little, who finished with seven points, and Bo Barbee, who had two.

Albemarle – which fell to 8-9, 3-5 YVC – was led by Malachi Gatewood, who had 19 points, while Ali Currie had 17.

Eagles win fifth in row

CONCORD – The Concord Academy boys basketball team completed a season sweep over SouthLake Christian Academy and won its fifth game in a row in the process, downing the Huntersville team, 63-49, at home Friday.

Concord Academy closed the regular season in impressive fashion and now prepares for next week’s Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament.

Concord Academy improves its overall record to 13-15 and is 8-4 in the MAC, where it finished in third place in the standings.