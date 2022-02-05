Mount Pleasant marksmen score victory

ALBEMARLE – Jadon Carnes started off the night warm from the field and then closed it out with scorching shooting from the free-throw line, helping the Mount Pleasant boys basketball team walk away with a 72-64 victory at Albemarle Thursday night.
Carnes, a senior forward, ended the game with a double-double, scoring 30 points and snatching 10 rebounds as the Tigers captured a crucial Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference win.
Junior guard Easton Leonard also achieved upper-echelon play for the Tigers, scoring 20 points, and junior Adam Sheperis had 13 points.
Mount Pleasant sat in third place in the standings going into Friday’s home game against second-place North Stanly. However, the Tigers lost that game, 82-69, and now have a record of 13-8 overall and 7-3 in the YVC.
The Tigers have two regular-season games remaining.
Leonard, Sheperis and Carnes were all hot in the first half Thursday night, as they combined for 32 of the Tigers’ 38 points in those initial 16 minutes of the game -- Leonard and Sheperis had 11 each, while Carnes added 10.
Lawson Little also was feeling it in the first half, especially from deep, as he knocked down two 3-pointers and Mount Pleasant held a 38-31 lead at the intermission.
In the second half, Albemarle began sending the Tigers to the free-throw line, and they made their opponent pay, scoring 20 of their 34 second-half points from the charity stripe. Carnes, in particular, did major damage, as he went 10-for-10 on free throws in the third and fourth quarters.
Mount Pleasant’s other scorers on the night included Little, who finished with seven points, and Bo Barbee, who had two.
Albemarle – which fell to 8-9, 3-5 YVC – was led by Malachi Gatewood, who had 19 points, while Ali Currie had 17.
Eagles win fifth in row
CONCORD – The Concord Academy boys basketball team completed a season sweep over SouthLake Christian Academy and won its fifth game in a row in the process, downing the Huntersville team, 63-49, at home Friday.
Concord Academy closed the regular season in impressive fashion and now prepares for next week’s Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament.
Concord Academy improves its overall record to 13-15 and is 8-4 in the MAC, where it finished in third place in the standings.
Concord Academy held a 30-21 lead at halftime Friday and then broke open the game in the third quarter by putting up 26 points to create the separation necessary to hold on for the win.
Sophomore Kany Tchanda had a strong night for Concord Academy, scoring 21 points and completing his double-double with 12 rebounds while adding a blocked shot. Senior guard DJ Cuttino filled out the boxscore with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals.
The rest of Concord Academy’s scoring was done by Jayden Munson (10 points), Noah Van Bibber (eight), Tucker Johnson (six), Carson Cooke (two) and Albert Diarra (two).
Mica Handlogten had 17 points to lead SouthLake Christian, and Maddon Watson had 14.
GIRLS
Second quarter haunts Vikings
MOUNT ULLA – In a game that featured a difference-making second quarter, the Central Cabarrus girls basketball team suffered a 57-51 defeat to West Rowan Friday night.
Central Cabarrus held a 12-10 lead after one quarter of play. However, the Vikings went cold in the second period, scoring just five points, while West Rowan put up 17 of its own to take a 27-17 lead at halftime.
The game stayed close over the final two periods, but the Falcons had given themselves enough of a cushion in the first half and went on to the South Piedmont 3A Conference win.
Central Cabarrus’ record fell to 9-10 overall and 5-5 in the SPC. West Rowan is 18-3, 8-2 in league play.
Kyra Lewis led the Vikings with a game-high 27 points, and Mariah Barrie had 11. Other scorers for Central included Jalayah Ray (seven points), Amari Haley (four) and Louella Blanchard (two).
Emma Clarke posted 25 points for West Rowan, and Lauren Arnold had 14.
WRESTLING
Cannon loses two matches
CHARLOTTE – The Cannon School wrestling team went 0-2 during a tri-meet against Charlotte Providence Day and Indian Trail Metrolina Christian on Wednesday.
The meet was held at Providence Day.
The Cougars fell to Providence Day, 54-18, and also lost o Metrolina Christian, 48-24.