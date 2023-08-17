The Mount Pleasant High School Class of 1968 came together recently at Cold Spring Methodist Church's Krimminger Hall, to celebrate its 55th Reunion. "Tiger Nation" members and teachers included: First row – Christine Cruse Barrier, Cozette Stacey Nowak (English teacher), Alice Kluttz Davis (science teacher), Paula Beeker Poorman, Kathy Barnhardt Flowe, Sylvia Shinn Stancil, Brenda Barnhardt Long. Second row – Coy Coley, Butch Cooper, Carolyn Williams Fink, Roger Moss, Jill Goodman Love, Dianne Ferguson McCord. Third row – Robert Eudy, Leonard Sossoman, Sharon Barrier, Linda Bringle Reed, Barbara Carriker Clay. Fourth row – Tony Lapish, Ronald Harwood, Kenny Blackwelder, Gary Hahn, Doug Drye, Carla Melchor Ashton. Fifth row – Howard Hurlocker, Mike Flowe, Paul Campbell, Archie Bost, Richard Love.
Mt. Pleasant Class of 1968 held its 55th reunion at Cold Springs
