NCDOT crash reduction program gains national attention

A study showing how the N.C. Department of Transportation was able to reduce serious crashes after rural roads were striped with long-life lane markings has garnered national attention.
The Federal Highway Administration and the Roadway Safety Foundation honored the NCDOT with a 2021 National Roadway Safety Award during a virtual ceremony broadcast from Washington, D.C. this afternoon.
The award recognizes the results of a pilot in which the department used thermoplastic lane markings, which are more durable and better at reflecting headlights, thanks to embedded glass beads in the plastic paint. The newer material was applied to 400 miles of rural, two-lane roads across the state between 2014-2017.
“Safety is our top priority, and we are continuously evaluating new initiatives that will result in fewer crashes and traffic deaths,” NCDOT Secretary Eric Boyette said. “I’m proud of my team. It’s quite a distinction for their efforts to be recognized by the Roadway Safety Foundation and the Federal Highway Administration.”
The department found a statistically significant 13% reduction in lane-departure crashes, such as vehicles veering off the roadway, after the long-life markings were added to the roadway. The higher-quality lane markings help drivers better navigate the roads and curves, particularly at night or in the rain. In some cases, the department also applied 6-inch-wide lane markings, instead of the standard 4 inches, to improve visibility.
The NCDOT was one of seven National Roadway Safety Award winners announced today. The awards were first presented in 1999 and have been given every two years to recognize roadway safety achievements that move the nation toward zero deaths and serious injuries.
More than half of crashes in North Carolina that kill or seriously injure people involve vehicles departing their lanes. The department focused the pilot on rural, two-lane roads because they disproportionately represent a large share of such crashes. One of the main reasons is that North Carolina has one of the nation’s highest number of vehicle miles traveled over rural, two-lane roads.
State Traffic Engineer Kevin Lacy said long-life pavement markings are 40% more expensive than traditional roadway paint, but they are more visible at night and in the rain, and they last between five years and seven years, compared with the average two-year cycle of regular paint.
“This is a proactive and systemic approach to enhancing safety that yielded a demonstrable crash reduction,” Lacy said.
The department has spent $64 million on thermoplastic markings over secondary roads between 2015and 2019. Lacy said the department will continue to invest in long-life lane markings.
Comments on Cornelius project
NCDOT officials invite the public to submit questions and comments regarding proposed improvements to Bailey Road between Poole Place Drive and U.S. 21/Statesville Road in Mecklenburg County.
A project website has been developed with helpful information like an area map and scope of the project, project schedule and more. The public is welcome to submit comments through Nov. 5.
NCDOT proposes to extend and realign Bailey Road on new location, about 1,600 feet south of its current location. The project begins at Poole Place Drive, continuing about 0.5 miles to U.S. 21/Statesville Road.
The following proposed improvements are intended to improve safety and offer mobility options for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians:
• Installing a roundabout connecting Bailey Road, Poole Place Drive and Bailey Road Extension
• Removing the sharp curve in the existing Bailey Road alignment
• Building a 10 – foot – wide multi – use path connecting the roundabout to the Caldwell Station Creek Greenway
• Building a bridge to keep Bailey Road separated from the greenway
Visiting the project website U-6105: Bailey Road Extension - Cornelius - PublicInput.com is the best way to submit comments or questions. People may also submit questions or comments by calling 984-205-6615 and enter project code 4806. Written comments may be submitted by email to baileyrd-us21@publicinput.com or by mail to Donald Griffith, Project Manager, 716 W. Main Street, Albemarle, NC 28001.
Union County project comments sought
NCDOT officials also invite the public to submit questions and comments regarding proposed improvements to the intersection of New Town Road at Marvin Road in Union County.
A project website has been developed with helpful information like an area map and scope of the project, project schedule and more. The public is welcome to submit comments through Oct. 21.
NCDOT proposes to install a roundabout at the intersection to improve safety and reduce congestion for drivers. Traffic will be detoured on site during construction. Visit https://publicinput.com/NewTown-Marvin to learn more about how roundabouts function, and to leave your comments about the project.
Comments may be submitted below, via email to NewTown-Marvin@PublicInput.com or by calling 512-580-8850 and entering project code 4096.Written comments may also be submitted by mail to Randy Bowers, Project Manager, 716 W. Main Street, Albemarle, NC 28001.