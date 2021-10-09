NCDOT crash reduction program gains national attention

A study showing how the N.C. Department of Transportation was able to reduce serious crashes after rural roads were striped with long-life lane markings has garnered national attention.

The Federal Highway Administration and the Roadway Safety Foundation honored the NCDOT with a 2021 National Roadway Safety Award during a virtual ceremony broadcast from Washington, D.C. this afternoon.

The award recognizes the results of a pilot in which the department used thermoplastic lane markings, which are more durable and better at reflecting headlights, thanks to embedded glass beads in the plastic paint. The newer material was applied to 400 miles of rural, two-lane roads across the state between 2014-2017.

“Safety is our top priority, and we are continuously evaluating new initiatives that will result in fewer crashes and traffic deaths,” NCDOT Secretary Eric Boyette said. “I’m proud of my team. It’s quite a distinction for their efforts to be recognized by the Roadway Safety Foundation and the Federal Highway Administration.”