NCHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: 3 Cabarrus teams to host state tourney games, while 3 more are on the road
The SPC champion Central Cabarrus boys basketball team will welcome Kings Mountain on Tuesday. 

CONCORD – Six basketball teams from Cabarrus County have qualified for the public-school state playoffs, and three of them will host home games.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs begin Tuesday, with three conference champions holding games on their home floor.

In girls action, South Piedmont 3A Conference co-champions Cox Mill and Northwest Cabarrus will play hosts, as the Chargers will welcome Asheville High, and the Trojans will face Hickory High.

Northwest Cabarrus won the conference’s higher seed, based on winning percentage, and is seeded fifth. Cox Mill is an eighth seed.

The boys game taking place in the county on Tuesday will be Kings Mountain at Central Cabarrus, which won its first league title in 15 years.

Other playoff games featuring local teams include the ninth-seeded Cox Mill boys at Asheville A.C. Reynolds; the ninth-seeded Hickory Ridge girls at Durham Jordan; and the 10th-seeded Huntersville Christ the King girls at Elkin.

Cabarrus County teams in the playoffs

(Seeds are in parentheses)

BOYS

3A

Cox Mil (9) at AC Reynolds (8)

Kings Mountain (10) at Central Cabarrus (7)

GIRLS

1A

Christ the King (10) at Elkin (7)

3A

Hickory (12) at Northwest Cabarrus (5)

Asheville (9) at Cox Mill (8)

4A

Hickory Ridge (9) at Durham Jordan (8)

