News from across North Carolina

School records to list chosen names
RALEIGH — Public schools in North Carolina will switch from showing the legal name of students on most state records to the chosen name of the student.
The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that the change is drawing praise from supporters of transgender students.
North Carolina’s Department of Public Instruction told school districts on Friday that its student information system will display a “preferred name” that will now be used on most records.
LGBTQ groups pushed for the change. They said that using the legal name harmed transgender students emotionally and put them at risk of being outed.
“It really protects the privacy of transgender students and respects their identity,” said Craig White, supportive schools coordinator at the Asheville-based Campaign for Southern Equality. “It respects who they are rather than misgendering or misidentifying them.”
A student’s chosen name will be used on most records. They include state reports, student report cards and teacher grade books. The only report that will display the legal name is official state student transcripts.
Two charged in fatal shooting
GREENVILLE — Two men have been arrested in Georgia and charged in a fatal shooting on a North Carolina highway last week, authorities said.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said Deshawn Bryant, 19 and Jyjuan Crawford, 21, have been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, news outlets reported Monday. The two were arrested in Georgia on Saturday and are awaiting return to North Carolina.
Investigators say Shaolyn Godley, 20, was shot to death on U.S. 264 in Pitt County on March 1. Deputies said Godley and two others were in a car which was abandoned on the side of the highway after it became disabled. According to the sheriff's office, Godley and the others in the car tried to run as they were being shot at by people inside another vehicle. Godley was hit and died at a Greenville hospital.
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance explained that people in the car with Godley knew they were being followed, and damaged the car while trying to get away.
Anti-abortion protester shoots self
RALEIGH — An anti-abortion protester is facing a criminal charge after accidentally shooting himself in the leg at outside a North Carolina abortion clinic.
Raleigh Police say the shooting occurred Saturday around 9 a.m. outside A Woman's Choice of Raleigh. Police say the man fired his weapon accidentally, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
He was charged with possession of a firearm at a protest. Police did not release his name.
The clinic issued a news release criticizing police response to the shooting as insufficient.
“We have been asking for RPD’s support for years and they’ve been dismissive of the harassment, intimidation, threats, and acts of violence against our staff, volunteers, and patients,” the clinic said in its statement.
The clinic called the criminal charge “a slap on the wrist.”
