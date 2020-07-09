100 years of family and music: Papí Rosado

Juan Rosado, resident at the Universal Health Care Concord, turned 100 years old this week – or rather 101 years old.
Juan is a favorite with the staff at UHC, his daughter Mariam Rosado said.
“Everybody knows who he is,” she said. “Everybody gets along with him.”
Juan, known as Papí to his family and the UHC staff, was born in Puerto Rico in April 1919, Mariam. The family is unsure of the exact date because his registered birthday is listed as July 6, 1920. Juan’s family lived in an agricultural area of Puerto Rico located far away from the capital, where people would register births.
Because most people couldn’t leave their fields long enough to make the trip for every birth, she said, people asked a neighbor, family member or friend that was already headed there to register for them.
While Juan grew up in farming community, when he was older, he became a door-to door salesmen, selling anything from jewelry, shoes or tools. Traveling between houses he often had to walk through the fields, which is where he met his wife Maria Rosado.
She was 18 at the time – Juan was about 15 years older – and the two married in 1951 and had their first child, Mariam in 1952. The couple then had another daughter and their first son while in Puerto Rico. His other three children were born in the states. Juan had two older children from a previous marriage. In total, he has eight children, 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Although the family left for New York in 1955, Mariam said she has some memories from her time in Puerto Rico.
“When I was little, I had quite a few memories and I would ask my mother about it and she would say to me, ‘Wow, how can you remember that?’” she said.
Most of those memories are from the town preparing for a hurricane by tying houses down with metal cables. But she also remembers her father’s music. Always with a guitar in his hand, he was active in a local music group that performed during Día de los Reyes Magos in front of people’s houses. She also remembers the guitar lessons he would give to teenagers and young adults in the community when he wasn’t working.
But the majority of her childhood memories, she said, are from her family’s kitchen in their brownstone in Manhattan home where people always stopped by for food and music.
Juan’s wife had family in New York and after a bit of convincing the couple decide to make the 1,600-mile move. And he began working as a cook at Columbia University for about nine years. Cooking was a skill he and his wife shared.
“The kitchen was the main attraction in our household. He would always invite people over for dinner and he would take out his guitar. He would start teaching them how to play while they were at the table,” Mariam said.
The radio was constantly playing as her mother cooked, Mariam said. And if the radio wasn’t on, her father was playing his guitar.
Although he didn’t get involved in any music groups while in the states, he continued to give guitar lesson. He even taught his great-granddaughter, Madison, how to play. Music, Mariam said, is a family joy.
Even today, Juan plays music cassettes – given to him by his son angel – in his room at UHC.
Mariam also had clear memories of the family’s Sunday routine which always included a big lunch and maybe a trip to the candy store. But first, everyone went to church.
“My Father would take us to church on Sundays,” she said. “He would get us up all early on Sunday. In New York people walk really fast, so he would have all six of us with my mom and you would see us running behind him all the time, trying to keep up with him. By the time we got to church we would all say, ‘Ah, we made it.’”
In the sixties, Juan converted from Catholicism and became a Jehovah Witness after attending some services with his nephew. He still remains a devout witness. His wife, who was also Catholic, was also baptized a Jehovah Witness after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
At that time, Juan and Mariam moved to a house in Florida. The couple stayed in the house for about nine years. But after her cancer went into remission, it came back and Maria died at the age of 77. The family wasn’t sure how their mother’s death would affect their father, Mariam said.
“I thought that my father was not going to be able to live and that he was going to get sick or something. But he surprised all of us. He is still here,” Mariam said.
The two were never apart, Mariam said. Juan heavily relied on Maria, even to the point of refusing to eat anything but her cooking.
“My father would not eat unless it was my mother’s cooking She had him so spoiled. It was hard to deal with him afterwards,” she said.
Her father lived alone for a few years but ultimately went to stay with Mariam once she and her family moved to North Carolina. Later, he moved into UHC. Since then, he and Mariam would talk every day. With the pandemic, it has been mostly over the phone.
Mariam said she thinks her father is rather reliant on her because she looks and acts like her mother.
She had a close relationship with her mother growing up and took an active role in taking care of her siblings.
“My youngest brother would say to you that I am like his mom,” she said. “Whenever they needed something they would say, ‘Wait till Mariam comes home.’”
Even now, her father takes cues from her, even agreeing to shave his hair off if she wanted.
“He has never had his hair this long ever. And my brother asked, ‘Papí, do you want me to scrape it off and make you bald?’ And he said, ‘No, no. But if Mariam says to do it, I will.’”
She and her siblings scattered across the country as they grew up. But they still make time to be together when they can.
“We always connect somehow. And when they come down, the first person that my siblings go to see is my dad.”
