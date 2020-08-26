19 Amendment Centennial: Girl Scout asks Concord Mayor to proclaim Women's Equality Day

CONCORD – It’s the centennial of the 19th Amendment and a Girl Scout Brownie Troop member is behind Mayor Bill Dusch’s proclamation that named today Women’s Equality Day.
The 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote was passed by Congress in 1919 and was ratified in 1920. August 26 is recognized as Women’s Equality Day because it is the day in 1920 that Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed the proclamation, officially granting women the right to vote.
This history was taught by Rene Prager to her Girl Scout groups: Brownie Troop 323, Junior Troop 3142, Cadette Troop 334. Prager’ scouts were learning about the suffrage movement as part of obtaining their Scout Ranger 19th Amendment Centennial and Exploring Women’s Suffrage in North Carolina badges.
In order to obtain their badges, the scouts were required to take action. Other troops in North Carolina and other states were requesting local leaders to make a proclamation naming August 26 as Women’s Equality Day. Prager asked for a volunteer to write to the mayor requesting that he make a proclamation.
“That was a way I thought the girls would be able to see that they have an opportunity to reach out to our elected officials even though they are not old enough to vote,” Prager said. “They can still have an impact on what happens.”
In response to Prager’ request, Emma Bailey, a 9-year-old Brownie from Brownie Troop 323, agreed. Sunday night, Bailey and her mother drafted an email to Dusch requesting the proclamation. It was sent Monday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, the mayor had responding, sending an email with the proclamation.
After the proclamation was sent, Bailey’s mother sent an email to Prager describing Bailey’s reaction.
“She was so (sic) excited. When I showed her the document and read it to her, her eyes lit up," Bailey’s mother wrote in an email.
Prager said she was also excited to hear the news.
“I don’t think Emma thought it was going to happen. I was hopeful that it was going to happen,” Pagers said. “I didn’t think it would happen so quickly. We were very excited about that.”
The rest of the girls in Prager’ troops were also excited about the proclamation, she said. And this was not only an example of civic involvement, it was also a good teaching moment about pursuing a cause, Prager said.
“I think it teaches them that they can help make things happen,” she said. “I emailed the group today and I said you are not always going to get what you ask for. And it is not always going to come easily, but it is important to voice your opinion and your thoughts on how things should be handled. If it is something you truly believe in and if it takes repetitive effort, then it is worth standing up, asking and fighting for what you need.”
During the troops’ education on suffrage, they also discussed who the 19th Amendment benefited. While the amendment stated that women would not be denied the right to vote based on their sex, it did not discuss race. Prager said this was brought up during their discussion.
“One of the things that we learned about the 19th Amendment is that it did not give Native Americans the right to vote. It did not give Black Americans the right to vote. They had the right to vote in some states, but not in all, particularly in southern states.”
Prager also mentioned that they learned Japanese and Chinese Americans were also not able to vote. Asian American immigrants, many of whom were ineligible for naturalized citizenship due to race, did not fully have the right to vote until 1952.
Dusch also provided a statement about the proclamation, recognizing the length of time it took from the suffrage movements to the amendment’s ratification.
“In 1878, Congress began working to provide women equality in voting. It took 42 years for this to be ratified and finally become the Nineteenth Amendment with President Wilson's signing on August 26, 1920. The remembrance of this important event from 100 years ago by Citizens of Concord is essential. Therefore, today, we proclaim ‘Women's Equality Day’,” his statement read.
Prager also encouraged more civic involvement, requesting the parents of troop members to request North Carolina’s senators to pass a bill that will create a Women’s Suffrage Monument in Washington, D.C.
“During our meeting, we discussed that current monuments in Washington, D.C. are of men. A Representative from Colorado (D- Joe Neguse) introduced a bill to the House in January of 2019 for a Women's Suffrage Monument to be erected in Washington DC. The House passed the bill in February 2020 and now awaits Senate approval,” Prager wrote in an email.
S.1705 is a bill to authorize the Every Word We Utter Monument to establish a commemorative work in Washington, D.C. North Carolina residents can email Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr to request that they vote for the bill.
The senators’ emails are listed below:
