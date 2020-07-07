200 communities to be served in Girls on the Run merger

Girls on the Run Foothills has merged with Girls on the Run Charlotte in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties, creating Girls on the Run Greater Charlotte.
Girls on the Run Greater Charlotte now includes nearly 200 community, elementary and middle school sites across Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba, and Cleveland counties. The merger of councils, said Director Maghan Knight, empowers Girls on the Run Greater Charlotte to ultimately serve a greater number of girls with high quality program delivery.
“The merger will provide Girls on the Run with the ability to serve girls in both the Foothills and Greater Charlotte region more effectively and efficiently. By combining forces, the organization is better poised to offer new program options, expand program locations, and deliver on our commitment to program accessibility and inclusion,” said Knight.
The Girls on the Run program is an after-school physical activity-based, positive youth development program for more than 3,500 girls in third through eighth grade. The girls are taught life skills through dynamic interactive lessons and running games. The program culminates with the girls being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K running event. The goal of the program is to unleash confidence through accomplishment while establishing a lifetime appreciation of health and fitness.
Findings from an independent study show the Girls on the Run program has a significant impact on young women's lives with 97% of participants learning critical life skills and 85% showing improved confidence, competence, caring, character, or connection. The girls who were the least active at the start of the program demonstrated a more than 40% increase in physical activity.
Participants in the program may notice a few changes, Knight said, but every change will be made in an effort to make processes more efficient.
“Participants and their families can expect the same quality programming that they have grown to know and love from Girls on the Run. Changes will primarily be operational and aim to make internal processes more efficient,” she said. “Girls on the Run staff will be on site routinely throughout the service area, including the Foothills community, to meet with families, volunteers and program locations to ensure a quality experience for all stakeholders. Financial aid will continue to be provided to girls in need. The council remains committed to ensuring that every girl interested in participating in the program receives full access to join.”
With the current state of COVID-19 the program decided to merge now due financial and operational impacts.
“This merger has been under consideration for a year. However, with the onset of COVID-19 and the subsequent financial and operational impact on nonprofits, including Girls on the Run, we felt that now was the time to join forces to ensure the long term health of the organization,” Knight.
The program will host both virtual and in-person programming options for the community this fall. Registration is scheduled to open mid-August at gotrgreaterclt.org.
