4 injured in fiery collision with school bus on Lower Rocky River Road
top story

4 injured in fiery collision with school bus on Lower Rocky River Road

  • Updated
Lower Rocky River School Bus Crash

No children were involved in the Wednesday afternoon school bus crash on Lower Rocky River Road. 

 WSOC

A Cabarrus County School bus and a vehicle caught fire following a crash on Lower Rocky River Road.

The N.C. Highway Patrol were called around 2:51 p.m. Wednesday after a Nissan passenger vehicle collided with Cabarrus County School Bus 562.

No children were on the bus at the time. 

Officials stated that the Nissan was turning right from Lower Rocky River Road onto Morrison Road and crossed the center lane. The Nissan then hit the bus and both vehicles ignited.

There were three occupants in the Nissan and only the bus driver was inside of the school bus.

The Nissan occupants and bus driver were able to exit their respective vehicles.

All four were later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash. 

