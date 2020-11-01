A Champion’s Walk: Cannon School golfer Sambach secures her third state title, eyes a bright future

CONCORD – Amanda Sambach had been here before.
Actually, she’d been here twice before.
The Cannon School senior had won the private-school Division I state championship in 2018 and 2019, and here she was stepping to the first tee box at Greensboro’s Bryan Park Golf Club going for title No. 3.
It was weird, the way she was feeling, because Sambach is veteran at playing golf on big stages – like, really big stages.
Besides her previous N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association titles, Sambach just this year won the prestigious North & South Junior Amateur, had a top-10 finish at the American Junior Golf Association Championship (which she won in 2019) and earned a spot in the coveted U.S. Women’s Amateur.
Simply put, Sambach, who has committed to play at the University of Virginia, is one of the best girls golfers in the world.
But as she prepared to swing away at the NCISAA tournament this past Monday, Sambach had a unique feeling: pressure.
“There was kind of a lot of pressure on it, just because I was expecting myself to win,” Sambach explained. “I had set expectations for myself, whereas the past years hadn’t been like that.”
Sambach certainly didn’t play as if she was feeling any pressure, as she finished her round with a 5-under par 67 to claim her third consecutive state championship by a comfortable four-stroke margin.
“It means a lot to win,” Sambach said. “My freshman year, one of my good friends that plays at Wake Forest, Rachel Kuehn, beat me for the title, so I really wanted to win one. But to get to three feels good. My college coach (Ria Scott) actually texted me and was like, ‘It’s harder than you would imagine to win something you’re expected to win.’
“I just kind of stayed patient,” she added. “I played with a girl named Ona Lukes (from Durham Academy), and she was 2-under through (six holes), and I was (1-under), so I was getting a little nervous. But that was the difference: staying patient.”
Wesleyan Christian’s Gabriela Cruz (71) was the runner-up to Sambach, followed by a tightly packed group featuring North Raleigh Christian’s Kiera Bartholomew (73), Lukes (74) and North Raleigh Christian’s Lily Kate Watson (75).
The only real surprise of the tournament was the fourth-place finish by the Cannon girls as a team.
North Raleigh Christian (228) ended the Cougars’ three-year stranglehold on the state team championship, with Durham Academy (236) second and Wesleyan Christian third (242). Cannon finished with a score of 243, while Rap Gap Nacoochee was fifth at 263.
“My team played pretty well, even though we finished fourth,” Sambach said. “But two of our golfers -- Izzie Gosling (90) and Molly Morrison (86) -- played their best rounds, and they were pretty happy about that. I was happy for them.”
Sambach had a lot to be happy about on this day. Although her playing partner was ahead of her early, she eased out in front before the first turn. She birdied all three of the par-5 holes on the course, totaling six on the day with just one bogey.
But again, she’d been her before.
“This tournament was a little bit shorter than the tournaments I’m used to outside of school, so I was pretty much able to get to all the par-5’s in two (shots), so birdieing all the par-5’s was a really nice advantage for me,” Sambach said. “I think that was one of my greatest assets.
“My irons weren’t the greatest, but I pretty much hit every single fairway and most of the greens, so there wasn’t a whole lot of pressure on my game, just a lot of two-putts and some pretty easy birdie putts. I kept it simple, which is nice.”
Love for the game
Sambach has gotten the opportunity to be pretty comfortable on the course over the years. After all, she got her start with golf, at least the miniature variety, when she was just 7 years old.
She laughs when she recalls those early days.
“I would always beg my parents (Chris and Lila) to go play mini golf,” Sambach said. “I was so annoying about it and made them take me, and I absolutely loved it. They started taking me all the time, and after a while, they were like, ‘Maybe you should try ACTUAL golf.’
“They brought me to the range, and I loved it. I started playing with my parents a lot.”
Before long, Sambach and her parents were a regular threesome on the course, traversing the greens at River Run Country Club in Davidson. When she was around 10, Sambach began competing in inter-club tournaments, and she improved greatly and grew more confident with each outing.
But golf wasn’t the only sport at which the young Sambach excelled. She also played tennis competitively, making her mark on that junior circuit as well. But eventually, it became too demanding to balance both sports.
“When I was around 12 or 13, my parents just sat me down and said, ‘You know, eventually, you’re probably going to have to pick one,’” Sambach recalled. “So I went with golf. I think a lot of it was just having more opportunities in golf with college. Tennis is super competitive, and it’s just really hard to stay at a high level for a long time.”
That wasn’t a problem with Sambach and golf.
She began to rocket up the youth rankings and became a regular threat to win at AJGA events. People began to know her name, especially college recruiters. When she was in the seventh grade, some of the country’s largest programs began courting her – North Carolina, Clemson, Virginia, Florida State and Mississippi State.
Ultimately, she committed to Virginia. She was in eighth grade.
“I visited (Virginia) and loved everything about it,” Sambach said. “It’s a good academic school, the golf program is continually getting better, and the facilities are just amazing. It stuck out to me. I really liked everything about it. I thought it was special.”
Sambach didn’t let her early college commitment allow her to settle, though, and she continued to work to ascend the rankings.
Currently, she is ranked among the best girls players in the world. That’s right: the world. The World Amateur Golf Association lists her at No. 125, but she’s been as high as 27th. Her career-best on the national level is No. 5.
And, of course, after Monday, she’s a three-time state champion.
Although she has bigger stages to conquer, Sambach admits she got a little bit misty-eyed as she left Bryan Park with the familiar NCISAA trophy in hand, knowing her high school playing career was now complete.
“It’s kind of sad,” Sambach said. “I’m going to college next year, and junior golf is coming to an end. But winning three in a row, it was a good way to end.”
