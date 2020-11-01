A Champion’s Walk: Cannon School golfer Sambach secures her third state title, eyes a bright future

Sambach had a lot to be happy about on this day. Although her playing partner was ahead of her early, she eased out in front before the first turn. She birdied all three of the par-5 holes on the course, totaling six on the day with just one bogey.

But again, she’d been her before.

“This tournament was a little bit shorter than the tournaments I’m used to outside of school, so I was pretty much able to get to all the par-5’s in two (shots), so birdieing all the par-5’s was a really nice advantage for me,” Sambach said. “I think that was one of my greatest assets.

“My irons weren’t the greatest, but I pretty much hit every single fairway and most of the greens, so there wasn’t a whole lot of pressure on my game, just a lot of two-putts and some pretty easy birdie putts. I kept it simple, which is nice.”

Love for the game

Sambach has gotten the opportunity to be pretty comfortable on the course over the years. After all, she got her start with golf, at least the miniature variety, when she was just 7 years old.

She laughs when she recalls those early days.