A.L. Brown Cyber Campus Receives $80,000 grant

KANNAPOLIS -- KCS announced Wednesday that it received an $80,000 donation from The Cannon Foundation for renovations at the Cyber Campus.
"We are grateful to The Cannon Foundation for their commitment and dedication to our school district and community," the district said in a press release. "The grant, totaling $80,000, will be used to significantly upgrade our Cyber Campus at A. L. Brown High School.
"We are committed to effectively using the upgrades to improve learning experiences for our students in KCS and sharing these opportunities with Cabarrus County Schools. These renovations will ensure the Cyber Campus remains an innovative center of enrichment activities and virtual learning, serving multiple schools and grade levels in our area."
The Cannon Foundation was established in 1943 by Charles A. Cannon, President and CEO of Cannon Mills Company. The Foundation continues his philanthropic legacy by funding capital and equipment projects for organizations across Mr. Cannon’s home state of North Carolina.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for our students," A.L. Brown Principal Angelo DelliSanti said. "Just as the original iteration of the Cyber Campus brought about cutting-edge ways for students to communicate and collaborate with one another, this new era will connect them with students, people, and resources from across the state. This is an exciting time in the history of A. L. Brown and we are fortunate to share this moment with The Cannon Foundation.”
The Cannon Foundation focuses on extensively on healthcare, higher education, human services and community. It handed out 169 grants totaling $10.691 million over the last fiscal year alone.
“Kannapolis City Schools is so grateful to The Cannon Foundation for their continued support”, KCS Superintendent, Dr. Chip Buckwell said. “They have always been a great partner to further improve experiences for our students. The Cyber Campus is one of a few school-based Cyber Campuses in North Carolina. This upgrade will allow students to access cutting-edge technology and instruction and share their experiences with the world.”
