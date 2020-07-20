A life of service: WWII veteran and educator celebrates 95 years

CONCORD – A World War II and Korean War veteran just celebrated his 95th birthday with a surprise car parade organized by his family.
Former Staff Sergeant Robert Aldous, known as Bob to friends and family, turned 95 last Monday, July 13, and began the day’s celebrations with a family dinner with his children and a few grandkids. Thinking that the celebration was over after dinner, Bob was surprised when his son, Dr. Mark Aldous, asked to go on a quick trip to visit a garden just before 6 pm.
What Mark didn’t say was that he and his wife, Cari Aldous, had planned a surprise birthday parade to take place outside Mark’s office. The rouse worked. Bob agreed to go, grabbed his WWII veteran’s hat and they left the house.
Bob didn’t realize the truth until he saw the line of cars, motorcycles, Concord Police units, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department units and Concord Fire Department units lined up to wish him a happy birthday. Bob and his wife sat in lawn chairs as the line of cars honk horns shouting a happy birthday and thinking Bob for his years of service.
“I thought it was tremendous,” Bob said. “I had never had anything like that happen to me before in over 90 years.”
At least 50 cars participated in the parade. The parade began at 6 pm and cars kept driving through until just past 8 in the evening. Bob recognized several of the people in the parade from his church, communities he had lived in, friends from the Lions Club and even a few doctors that had helped him over the years.
Everyone was asked to remain in their cars in order to maintain a safe social distance but that didn’t stop people from sharing their support and appreciation. Several people had signs on their cars for Bob.
“It turned out to be very emotionally wholesome thing for me to have I just didn’t know that many people were at least acquainted with me to the point to want to congratulate me and say a happy birthday,” he said.
But the biggest surprise to Bob was the number of people that recognized his time in the Army Air Crop. And the Air Force as a reservist.
“The thing that hit me was the fact that they were also thanking me for the time is spent while I was in the service,” he said.
Bob first joined the military during WWII and was enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps and eventually made his way to staff sergeant. He worked as a top turret gunner and flew 42 missions over the Pacific in a Consolidated B-24 Liberator in 1944.
After his combat tour was finished, he was discharged, and along the way, he ended up joining the reserves, he said.
“I was back in the United States getting discharged and the very last thing in the discharge situation was an hour’s lecture on joining the military reserves,” he said. “They told me they were going to have this hour lecture. But if I wanted to join the reserves right then, I could go home and not spend an hour in the lecture. So I said, “Hand me the papers. I’m ready to go.’”
After his discharge, he went to college and studied secondary education and social studies. He began his college education at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah but eventually graduated from Utah State University.
But it wasn’t long after he graduated college that he was called back to his military service.
“After I went to college, about 1950, the Korean War started and low and behold I had a telegram one day in July, calling me back into the Air Force for one year,” Bob said. “So for one hour, it cost me a year,” Bob joked.
This time, Bob was a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force flying in a Boeing B-29 Superfortress as a waist gunner. He flew 32 more combat missions out of Japan.
But the military wasn’t the only way Bob served in his life. For 39 years, he was an educator in the public school system. He began his career teaching at a junior high school in Utah for five years. He then worked as an elementary school principal in the same state for three years. Later, he made his way to superintendent.
Utah was not the only state he taught in, during his career he working in Virginia and North Carolina school administrations. He finally retired in 1990. But during the decades of his career, he learned character-shaping life lessons. And he gave a few words of experienced wisdom.
“To be an effective worker or employee – or an individual who is worth their weight in gold – is to learn to keep your mouth closed until you find out exactly what it is all about, rather than jump into something that you don’t know,” he said. “Some of the jobs that I have had in education were not the most dynamic jobs, but they were jobs that you could do quietly and hopefully be effective.”
This seemed to be in line with another belief he cultivated over almost 100 years of life: keep calm. This may seem incompatible with his an event-filled life. But a cool head, he said, will be more effective than a thoughtless action.
“When you’ve lived 90 years you have a lot of things that you can go back to,” he said. “I would say that one of the main things that I have learned in my life is to calm down. Don’t get too excited about something that you don’t know about. Keep your mouth shut when you don’t know. You can be pleasant with most individuals and if you handle people right, things work better than if you go in and you become obnoxious with them.”
