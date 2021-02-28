A Mason Grace: Bulldog got chance to return home, make his family proud in one special night

“He’s a heck of a football player,” Gentry said. “We knew coming in that Bryson was going to be the big-play hitter for them, and we wanted to neutralize that. I think overall we did a decent job.

“But then on the kickoffs, we have a freshman who hasn’t really practiced with us. He’s a big leg, but it’s kind of hard to coach him up on the fly and say, ‘Hey, don’t kick to (No.) 1’ when he hasn’t been out there to kick a ball. It was tough.”

The Bulldogs were also able to get the ball to Mason for him to make plays as a runner and as a receiver. They used him every way they could, and it was necessary on a night their entire starting offensive line was out because of COVID protocols, causing other players to have to play multiple positions.

But Mason likely will be used all over the field for the entire season. First-year Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson explained why.

“Man, he’s phenomenal,” Robinson said. “He could be the best player on the field any time he steps on it; he’s just got to have his mind into it, to the point where when he steps on the field, I know he’s locked and loaded and ready to go, and that nobody can stop him on either side of the ball.