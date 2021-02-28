A Mason Grace: Bulldog got chance to return home, make his family proud in one special night

CONCORD — As the ball was in flight, Bryson Mason knew it was his.
A do-all senior for the Jay M. Robinson football team, Mason was playing defensive back in this instance Thursday night, and he could tell West Cabarrus quarterback Ashnah Lowery’s pass was a little too long for his intended receiver.
Arguably the fastest player on the field that night, Mason motored to get to the high pass, and all sorts of thoughts started going through his mind, and they had nothing to do with scoring touchdowns or making highlight reels.
At this moment, in the heat of an intense battle with a determined new rival that had been delivering hard hits all night, Mason’s thoughts immediately went to the one thing that can soften a man’s heart in a millisecond.
“I just started thinking about my family, to be honest with you,” Mason said. “I was particularly thinking about my grandma.”
The thing is, instead of softening Mason, that moment gave him more strength, more resolve than perhaps he’d had all night.
And this was a good night for Mason.
He helped out the Bulldogs in every capacity Thursday night, when they beat the Wolverines, 27-11, at Bulldog Stadium.
He had been honored during Senior Night festivities, he was juiced because it was finally Opening Night of the COVID-affected 2021 season, and then he went out and played offense, defense and special teams to help the Bulldogs start 1-0 after losing 10 in a row last year.
But this play, this one play, had really gotten to his emotions.
This night also was a bit of a homecoming for Mason. He’d started his career at Jay M. Robinson, but then he transferred to Northwest Cabarrus for family reasons and played his junior season.
He was an important player for the Trojans, as he was used at multiple positions for a team that won a share of the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship and went deep into the playoffs. But he said he moved back to Jay M. Robinson, again for family reasons, for his senior year, and it was as if he never left.
“They welcomed me back,” Mason said. “They treated me like family. We’ve always been a family.”
An athlete like Mason was definitely missed, and he showed why Thursday night.
In addition to his interception, Mason gave the small crowd several “oooh” and “ahhh” moments. He dazzled on kickoff and punt returns, seeming to always come thisclose to breaking one. His returns frequently gave the Bulldogs solid field position.
West Cabarrus coach Brandon Gentry coached Mason last season at Northwest, so he knew what he could do. But now coaching a school in its first year of existence, Gentry has a young team, so dealing with a weapon like Mason was not in his team’s best interest on Opening Night.
“He’s a heck of a football player,” Gentry said. “We knew coming in that Bryson was going to be the big-play hitter for them, and we wanted to neutralize that. I think overall we did a decent job.
“But then on the kickoffs, we have a freshman who hasn’t really practiced with us. He’s a big leg, but it’s kind of hard to coach him up on the fly and say, ‘Hey, don’t kick to (No.) 1’ when he hasn’t been out there to kick a ball. It was tough.”
The Bulldogs were also able to get the ball to Mason for him to make plays as a runner and as a receiver. They used him every way they could, and it was necessary on a night their entire starting offensive line was out because of COVID protocols, causing other players to have to play multiple positions.
But Mason likely will be used all over the field for the entire season. First-year Bulldogs coach Darius Robinson explained why.
“Man, he’s phenomenal,” Robinson said. “He could be the best player on the field any time he steps on it; he’s just got to have his mind into it, to the point where when he steps on the field, I know he’s locked and loaded and ready to go, and that nobody can stop him on either side of the ball.
“He got the wind knocked out of him tonight. One play later, he said, ‘Coach, I’m ready to go!’ He was great. He was on every special team, he was on every offensive and defensive snap.”
Added Robinson, “We’re going to go as far as his plays allow us to go.”
In addition to his return prowess, Mason also made life tough for the West Cabarrus offense. And he was in perfect position in the fourth quarter when Lowery’s pass sailed high and long.
Mason ran under the ball and hauled it in around his own 10-yard line with, as he said, his family on his mind. He took a wide turn, put his head down, and took off, leaving Wolverines in his wake.
In an instant, he was at midfield and ran into a gaggle of defenders.
This, he thought, wasn’t going to stop him. Not with his late grandma, Stephanie Olivia Ford, on his heart right in the middle of the fracas.
“I just dedicated myself to her, so I just kept pushing,” Mason shared. “Every play, when I feel like I’m being stopped, I just think of her and give 110 percent because I know I’m doing it for somebody special.”
Mason kept his legs churning. Somehow, he suddenly broke through, and he could see the goal post through his face mask again. But as talented as he is, Mason’s not Superman, and fatigue began to take a toll toward the end of a valiant fight.
He ran as fast as he could at the time, but having to slow down to shake free from the mess allowed determined Wolverine defenders to catch up, and a few of them got ahold of him as he neared the end zone. Mason continued to fight, but he began to go down. And only inches from paydirt, his struggle ended.
Some Jay M. Robinson fans were convinced Mason got in and pleaded loudly for it to be ruled a touchdown. But it wasn’t. The Bulldogs were still in good shape, though, as quarterback Blue Monroe muscled in moments later, giving the Bulldogs the breathing room they would need, 27-14, with 5:18 left in the game.
No, he hadn’t scored the game-winning touchdown, but Mason’s coach summed up the impact of the play perfectly.
“He’s just dynamic,” Darius Robinson said. “It’s one thing to be able to make a play when your number’s called, but it’s a whole other thing to make a play that gets this whole team, this whole community, this whole school rejuvenated.
“When we went down 14-11, the whole stadium was quiet. But that one play ignited the entire thing right back on.”
About a half-hour after the game, a sleeveless Mason looked over the field as he described the play and the evening. He was humbled. Yes, he’s partly playing for himself because he wants to earn a college football scholarship. But for him, this play, this night was about something much bigger.
Family.
Both of them.
“I just executed and tried to keep everyone up and positive,” Mason said. “We came out slow after halftime, but I just kept everybody together. We played as a team. I appreciate my coaches and all my teammates. I’m not going to take all the credit.