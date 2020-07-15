A perpetual legacy: 'I've Got Your Back' Scholarship awards first recipients

CONCORD – The Sam Leder “I’ve Got Your Back” Scholarship Committee announced the foundation’s first two award recipients this week.
Grace Tucker and Benjamin Coolidge are graduates of Central Cabarrus High School and were awarded the “I’ve Got Your Back Scholarship at a small ceremony at the First Presbyterian Church in Concord Monday evening.
Both Tucker and Coolidge will attend Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in the fall. Coolidge plans to study automotive technology, and Tucker will pursue a nursing degree with the goal of ultimately receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
During the ceremony, Shannon Leder, wife to Sam Leder and part of the scholarship’s committee, said she was proud of Tucker and Coolidge and that they were meant to be the first recipients.
“You are the first of many,” she said. “Your stories are exactly what Sam admired. He admired hard workers and people that put their roots in the community.”
The scholarship was founded to honor the legacy of Sam Leder: a Concord City Councilmember, Concord Rotary Club member, Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce member, Potter & Company partner, Eagle Scout, along with several other ties to the community.
After his death June 30, 2019, family friends, elected officials, board members, co-workers and others that knew Sam came together to brainstorm a way to establish a tangible representation of his legacy as a community-involved citizen in September 2019. Once the group decided to form a scholarship foundation, they approached the Leder family with the idea. The family agreed and gave the first endowment to the scholarship to help get it going, Said former Concord City Manager Brian Hiatt. Shannon also joined the scholarship’s committee.
Shannon said the scholarship was a true reflection of Sam’s values.
“It is a tangible and living representation of the love and friendships that Sam had with so many people,” she said. “He truly cared about his community, and was committed to education and the local economy.”
The group began promoting the scholarship and looking for donors in November 2019. In the beginning, Hiatt said, the goal was to reach $25,000: the amount needed for the Foundation For The Carolinas to take over the scholarship through the Academic Learning Center. So far, the scholarship has received $75,000 of donations and has set a new goal of $100,000, Hiatt said.
To apply for the scholarship, applicants must:
• Be graduates of a Cabarrus County School or A. L. Brown High School.
• Have at least a 2.0 GPA
• Participate in community involvement
• Plan to attend Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Stanley Community College, Central Piedmont Community College, or the Cabarrus College if Health Sciences
Extra points are awarded, Shannon said, to applicants that have experience in Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts. This was the case for Coolidge who wrote about his Eagle Scout project to revamp his church’s flower beds for the scholarship essay.
Tucker also showed a strong connection to the community through her work with the Bethel United Methodist food pantry where she and other volunteers coordinate to provide food for families in the community.
The goal of the scholarship, Shannon said, is to help Cabarrus students obtain skills to enter the work force in the county.
“Sam loved his community, and wanted it to continue thriving and growing,” she said. “Scholarship recipients will hopefully put down some good roots and become integral contributors to their community’s future.”
For the Leder family, Shannon said, the scholarship is a positive response to a tragic situation that has led to an outpouring of community support.
“I think it is a very human trait to hope your loved one is not forgotten,” she said. “This scholarship has been established to last for perpetuity. Our family has been amazed and humbled at the outpouring of love and support. We are honored that so many good people are acting as arms and legs and continuing Sam’s legacy of helping others.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the scholarship has yet to reach its goal of $100,000. For anyone that would like to donate, either donations can be mailed to Academic Learning Center P.P. Box 1881 Concord, NC 28025 or visit the scholarship page at https://academiclearningcenter.com/leder-scholarship for online donations and instructions.
