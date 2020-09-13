A Pro’s Life: Ex-Spider Leverett ‘happy’ to be on Tampa Bay practice squad but working for more

Leverett let out a laugh as he went through the treasured memory with a reporter.

“And when I got to the line (of scrimmage), I had totally forgotten the play!” he said.

Leverett chuckled again, adding that the superstar quarterback forgave him, and the offense went on with the next play.

“It was crazy being around all those guys,” Leverett said. “I was apologizing to (All-Pro defensive end) Jason Pierre-Paul for blocking him. I had been literally going around star-struck. Before I did a one-on-one drill with him, I was like, ‘Mr. Pierre-Paul, I’m a huge fan of yours! I play with you on ‘Madden’ all the time!’

“I was telling all the dudes that, and they would just laugh at me. It was crazy.”

But it was a veteran Leverett remembered as a player for his hometown Carolina Panthers who helped him get out of his star gaze.