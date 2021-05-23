A Tradition Continues: Spradley steps in for legendary Tigers wrestling coach, keeps Tigers on winning path

MOUNT PLEASANT – Following a legendary coach is never easy.
Hall of Fame Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson’s six-time championship-winning run in the Windy City was followed by that of Tim Floyd, who won just 20 percent of his games.
Much like Floyd, Jarin Spradley was given the task of taking over for a legend when he was named head coach of the Mount Pleasant wrestling team following Greg Hinson’s retirement last year.
Hinson’s run with the Tigers, which stretched over two-and-a-half decades and included a state championship in 2007, is viewed around Mount Pleasant similarly to the Zen Master’s run in Chicago.
But unlike Floyd, many of Spradley’s wrestlers believe he is up to the task, and then some.
“(Spradley) has pushed us a lot harder than we had expected to be pushed,” senior Dalton Miller said. “He has made all of us a lot better. We are probably even better conditioned than we were at this point in the season last year.”
The point of the season the Tigers are in is arguably the most important, having just completed a runner-up finish to Monroe Central Academy in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference Friday. Next up are the regional and state meets.
The Tigers have wrestlers who expect to compete for individual state titles, as junior Chase Crayton is looking to go back-to-back after claiming the 220-pound crown last year, while Miller and Levi Kluttz were runners-up in their respective weight classes.
There are grand expectations for these Tiger wrestlers, but they believe they are well-equipped to face them, thanks to their new coach.
“As individuals, (Spradley) expects a lot from us,” Miller said. “He doesn’t want me to be in the same position I was last year. I’m being pushed a lot harder because he wants me to be at the top of the podium, just as (Crayton) was.”
Spradley and his team can unite in their combined dealing with high expectations. But Spradley can lead his wrestlers with help from Hinson, who Spradley says has been right there every step of the way since he took the job.
“(Hinson) has done a phenomenal job of making it easy for me,” Spradley said. “He calls me two or three times a week and checks in on me. It’s been tough at times, but I’ve had him in my corner. He didn’t just leave; he has been around to help me.”
Spradley, who wrestled for Hinson during his time as a Mount Pleasant student and served as an assistant coach prior to this season, says this transition had been in the works for some time.
“During (Hinson’s) last few years, he helped me transition by letting me do some things so I would know what (being the head coach) was like,” Spradley added.
Though he is the man at the helm Hinson once held, Spradley believes there is a lot he can still learn from his old coach.
“It is hard to replace the kind of wisdom (Hinson) had in the sport,” Spradley said. “He would see things that normal coaches wouldn’t see. This is a goal I’ve wanted since I was young.”
Spradley pointed out that being the head coach is an idea that was sprung on him even while he was in high school.
According to Spradley, his family and Hinson’s family would joke that he was destined to become the Tigers’ head coach one day.
“I laughed about it at the time because that wasn’t necessarily my plan when I was in high school,” Spradley said of the prediction. “But I ended up coming back (to Mount Pleasant) and teaching and got into coaching anyway.”
Spradley graduated from Methodist University in Fayetteville before returning to Mount Pleasant as a gym teacher. In addition to wrestling, he is also the head golf coach and an assistant football coach.
Though there is no state dual meet this season, meaning the Tigers cannot earn a Class 2A championship as a team, the door is open for Miller, Kluttz, Crayton and the rest of the team to compete for individual titles under Spradley’s leadership.
“We are a pretty young team, but we have some solid kids,” Crayton said. “We have kids that really want to get in there and get after it.”
According to Crayton, this hard-working, no-nonsense mindset is one that Spradley has instilled in them all season.
“From the very first practice, we have been wide open,” Crayton said. “There was no easing into the season; we came in full-swing.”
As Spradley hopes to continue to grow in his position, he plans to continue to push the team hard to achieve its goals.
With Crayton, Kluttz and Miller leading the way, they will look to continue the Tiger wrestling tradition of bringing home hardware.