A Tradition Continues: Spradley steps in for legendary Tigers wrestling coach, keeps Tigers on winning path

There are grand expectations for these Tiger wrestlers, but they believe they are well-equipped to face them, thanks to their new coach.

“As individuals, (Spradley) expects a lot from us,” Miller said. “He doesn’t want me to be in the same position I was last year. I’m being pushed a lot harder because he wants me to be at the top of the podium, just as (Crayton) was.”

Spradley and his team can unite in their combined dealing with high expectations. But Spradley can lead his wrestlers with help from Hinson, who Spradley says has been right there every step of the way since he took the job.

“(Hinson) has done a phenomenal job of making it easy for me,” Spradley said. “He calls me two or three times a week and checks in on me. It’s been tough at times, but I’ve had him in my corner. He didn’t just leave; he has been around to help me.”

Spradley, who wrestled for Hinson during his time as a Mount Pleasant student and served as an assistant coach prior to this season, says this transition had been in the works for some time.

“During (Hinson’s) last few years, he helped me transition by letting me do some things so I would know what (being the head coach) was like,” Spradley added.