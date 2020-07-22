'Access' a major focus for educators as schools start year with remote learning

EQUITY IN EDUCATION SUMMIT — With the start of the school year less than a month away and some form of online learning definitively on the docket after Governor Roy Cooper’s press conference last week, there’s a lot left to do for districts and administrators.
Many of the same problems schools faced in March when buildings were closed down as educational institutions remain with only weeks left before the start of the year.
Can schools guarantee students will have the proper technology for online learning (i.e. iPads)? Will children have reliable internet connections to access materials? Can educators provide their classrooms with the proper social/emotional needs so individuals can be set up for success?
This is a question for every single school district across North Carolina and one that was firmly on the minds of educators from Mooresville, Kannapolis and Salisbury at the RMK Equity in Education Summit which started Monday with a virtual panel.
Director of Student Services and Secondary Education for Kannapolis City Schools Jessica Grant asked Superintendents from all three school districts how they plan to attack the new year, and at the same time, how they are preparing to make learning as equitable as possible despite these challenges they are once again facing.
KCS Superintendent Chip Buckwell is focusing on listening right now. What do his students need and what do their parents need to make this version of virtual learning successful?
“I think one of the things that bothers me about the state that we’re in is you listen to folks who go, ‘Well, those parents just don’t care, those people don’t have people who care about them.’ I don’t know who ‘THOSE’ people are because I don’t know any parent who really doesn’t care about their child, whether that parent can have one job or one person in their family work and provide for their entire family, or whether it takes a person having three jobs to provide for their family. They all care,” Buckwell said. “This didn’t start yesterday, but in my world it’s about access. Do they access to the hardware? Do they have access to the software? Do they access to school? Do they have access to the things at home that they need to be successful?”
He continued: “Just being responsive. Not dismissing somebody because you don’t understand.”
KCS recently sent out a survey to parents of students asking them to select one of two options for learning on the year.
The first offers both online and in-person learning where students will be on campus two days a week and at home the other three. The second is fully online where every single day will have the students at home.
Both Mooresville Graded School District and Rowan-Salisbury Schools will hold Board of Education meetings next week to decide on their reopening plans. KCS will hold theirs Friday.
Mooresville Superintendent Dr. Stephen Mauney said access will also be one of the biggest challenges to families in his district.
“In the spring a lot of major internet providers really stepped up and said that they could provide free internet for a limited amount of time, I think that was a very important thing that helped,” he said. “I know in our district we have been purchasing additional hot spots that we can give to folks, we have a good relationship with our town so there are many public access points, publicly accessible WIFI that our kids could access as well.
“We’re fortunate that we have devices for all 6,000 of our kids so access to hardware is not a big challenge for us right now, but I think that one of the biggest things is going to be the access to the support.”
Mauney has children of his own from high school down to elementary and he saw first hand the challenges that come when students don’t have a teacher in the room with them.
“Especially (with) our younger kids who really need somebody really sitting right there beside them to help them do things and realizing more and more what we’re asking of our parents and our caregivers outside of the classroom in the home,” he said. “The responsibilities that we are asking them to take on to help ensure that their kids are getting the best instruction that they can and (stay) focused on it.
“So I think another challenge is going to be the support to those adults.”
Mooresville is planning for access to small groups for students on campus at the start of the year to help in whatever way they can.
No matter what though, with virtual learning many educators will feel they still could have done more.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Lynn Moody expressed just that concern.
“We had a number of kids in the spring of the year that we felt like we never really connected with,” she said. “We did a variety of things like taking out book bags of supplies to their homes just to lay eyes on certain children in our district and even with that we felt frustrated that we weren’t always able to provide what we needed virtually for all children in our district.”
KCS Board of Education Chair Todd Adams spoke about this situation at a meeting earlier this year. He saw the difference between an online education and one in the classroom and he was pretty firm in his belief that students needed to get back into school buildings in order to learn better.
Kannapolis will not be going fully on-campus for education to start the year, nor will any other school in the state. Schools can go fully remote under Gov. Cooper’s order but they cannot be on campus every single day.
As a result, districts like Rowan-Salisbury are trying to bring focus to setting up proper learning environments at home.
“We’ve learned from our Montessori School, and hope to be able to push (this) out in the fall, is helping parents understand how to set up a home school,” Moody said. “I’ll just say when I got home and I started having Zoom meetings all day, my back hurt, I needed a chair.
“So how do we help our children get furniture or spaces that are virtual in their homes that they can…once they have access, engage in it, in a way?”
School districts learned a lot about the challenges of remote learning in the spring but they don’t know everything yet. There will still be questions, both on how to properly go about education and also how to do it equitably. New questions will come up the second old ones are solved.
But, as Dr. Buckwell says, that doesn’t mean solutions can’t be found and there will always be someone there to help whether that is a teacher for a student or an administrator for an educator.
“If you don’t understand, ask. Figure it out,” he said. “Work toward a better understanding for yourself because the more you understand about your kids, the more you’re going to understand about yourself.”
