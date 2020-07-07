Additional closure on McEachern Greenway
Additional closure on McEachern Greenway

Harold B. McEachern Greenway Closures

There will be additional closures on the Harold B. McEachern Greenway from July 6  July 24 for bridge and boardwalk repairs.

CONCORD — The City of Concord announced that there will be an additional area of McEachern Greenway closed this month due to bridge and boardwalk repairs.

Concord staff alerted residents to closures on the greenway in JW Mickey McGee Park in June. Due to creek bank restorations, the city closed the playground and picnic shelter in that area. That portion of the greenway is to remain closed from June 15  July 27. 

Last Thursday, July 2, the city announced that another area of the greenway will be closed from July 6  July 24. Portions of the Harold B. McEachern Greenway and the Greenway Downtown Connector will be closed for bridge and boardwalk repairs.

The playground at McGee Park had already been closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. 

