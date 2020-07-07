Additional closure on McEachern Greenway

CONCORD — The City of Concord announced that there will be an additional area of McEachern Greenway closed this month due to bridge and boardwalk repairs.
Concord staff alerted residents to closures on the greenway in JW Mickey McGee Park in June. Due to creek bank restorations, the city closed the playground and picnic shelter in that area. That portion of the greenway is to remain closed from June 15 – July 27.
Last Thursday, July 2, the city announced that another area of the greenway will be closed from July 6 – July 24. Portions of the Harold B. McEachern Greenway and the Greenway Downtown Connector will be closed for bridge and boardwalk repairs.
The playground at McGee Park had already been closed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
