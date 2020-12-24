Alex Burris named Electric Department Director

Concord city management has named Michael “Alex” Burris as the next director of the city of Concord’s Electric Department. Alex currently serves as the city’s electrical underground coordinator II and has spent over 20 years in service to city of Concord’s electric customers.

City Manager Lloyd Payne stated that he is excited to announce Burris as the next electric director. “Alex has worked in various areas of increasing responsibility in the city’s Electric Department for over 20 years. His knowledge of our system and personnel, coupled with his expertise, makes him an ideal leader for the city. He will continue to accomplish great things for Team Concord.”

Burris will begin as interim director beginning Jan. 25, working alongside the current director, Bob Pate. On April 1, Burris will assume the position in full capacity with the retirement of Pate.