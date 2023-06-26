KANNAPOLIS – If you’ve missed much of the Concord Post 51 Senior American Legion baseball season, what took place at its home confines of A.L. Brown’s Kannapolis Veterans Field on Saturday provided a snapshot of the wins and losses the team has compiled the last month-and-a-half.

Concord has a record of 2-10 overall and had split results in a twin bill with Mocksville on June 24.

In the opener, the teams completed the final two-and-a-half innings of a suspended game started at Mocksville in early June that was eventually won by Concord in a rather fortuitous way. The nightcap was a regularly scheduled contest that Post 51 lost in a manner similar to many of its defeats this season: good pitch, no hit.

With five games left before the Area III playoffs begin, coach Jaymie Russ and assistant Chris Webb hope Concord can capture some of the lightning it’s had in its two victories.

“We’ll try to keep coaching and teaching and giving them something to take back to their high school (teams) next season,” said Russ. “You see it every once in a while that something clicks. If they get better from here I’m doing my job.”

Including Saturday’s triumph, Post 51’s victories have provided some memorable thrills.

In an 11-10 home win over Mooresville on June 6, Concord spotted its opponent nine runs over the first three innings before coming all the way back with its own 10-run fifth.

At Mocksville on June 3, with the gloom of dark skies and the doom of defeat both looming, Concord’s Colemon Williams belted a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the fifth. Because the game was one out away from becoming an official game at five-and-a-half innings, Russ is convinced the umpires would have ended it and declared Mocksville the winners had Williams not hit his home run.

“We were one out from the game being over,” said Russ. “As soon as (Williams) touched home plate and we were getting off the field, BOOM, lightning came in. I’m thinking, ‘Man we were one pitch away from losing that game, 3-2.’”

Umpires did halt the game because of the weather. But with the home team behind in the score, the remainder would be played out at Kannapolis on Saturday with Concord continuing as the visiting team.

With Concord’s Cam Lambert on the mound, Mocksville scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game, 4-4. Mocksville filled the bases in the sixth with no outs, but Lambert bailed himself out of trouble.

A grounder to third base resulted in a force out at home. The second out was recorded when shortstop Reed Martin, with the infield playing up on the grass, snared a liner. Lambert struck out the final batter to close out the threat.

In the top of the final inning, Lambert advanced to third base and his Mount Pleasant High teammate, Caleb Darbutt, reached second. They both scored on the same passed ball to give Concord the lead and the eventual victory, 6-4.

“There was a communication error, and I came in behind (Lambert) because there was an overthrow,” said Darbutt, Post 51’s catcher. “There was a passed ball to the backstop. The catcher overthrew it (back to the pitcher) and no one went to get the ball, so I just ran.”

Concord couldn’t sustain its momentum, however. Central Cabarrus graduate and future Pfeiffer University Falcon Noah Cottone pitched a fine five-and-two-thirds innings as a hard-luck loser in Post 51’s 4-0 defeat. Mocksville plated three runs in the first with the help of a critical Concord fielding error.

“One of the things I feel we’ve done well more consistently than anything else is pitching,” said Russ. “We’ve made some errors behind our guys.

“Noah Cottone, that’s another good outing by him. He’s pretty much done that all year long, giving you everything he has. He competes. Cam Lambert and Reed Martin, pretty much are our three starters. They’ve given us chances to win. We just haven’t given them a ton of help.”

Russ cites the offensive output of Darbutt, Williams, and catalyst leadoff hitter Cadyn Schlechty, and the versatility of first baseman/catcher Greyson Webb, who reached base in all three at-bats (single, two walks) in the Mocksville loss as key contributions to Concord’s season.

“If we get those guys going, we can put up some runs,” added Russ.

With a week left in the season, nothing would make someone like Cottone happier, especially coming off another close loss.

“We definitely have had more close games than what it has looked like,” said Cottone. “We definitely clawed and fought through a bunch of the games. Playing up to (tough) competition gives us a positive outlook on the season, whether it’s a win or loss. Obviously that stuff matters, but team morale and how we’re playing, the effort we’re putting on the field, matters a lot more in that situation.”

Post 51 has another tough one scheduled for Tuesday night when it travels to Northwest Cabarrus High School to face Kannapolis Post 115 at 7:30 p.m.

Post 115 is the No. 6 team in the NCPreps.com N.C. American Legion Baseball Rankings with a 10-3 record.

The rankings, compiled by China Grove’s Don Hines using resources in all four regions of the state, returned this year after a hiatus started by the COVID-19 pandemic.