KANNAPOLIS – In an ideal situation, it might’ve been billed as the “Battle of Kannapolis, Junior Legion Edition.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t much of a battle at all.

In a game that was shortened to just six innings, A.L. Brown Kannapolis Post 146 JV jumped out on crosstown rival Kannapolis Post 115 early and never let up in an 11-1 Junior American Legion victory Friday at the A.L. Brown High School baseball field.

It was Post 146’s second victory over Post 115 this season, winning those games by an aggregate score of 19-1.

Friday featured more dominance by Post 146, with pitchers Jesse Morton and Kaidon Shinn combining to throw a one-hitter. Meanwhile, Post 146 had nine hits as a team.

Offensively, Tucker Farabee had it going for Post 146, notching two hits and four RBIs while walking twice.

Teammate Jakeb Johnson had two hits and two RBIs, and Shinn helped himself with two hits and an RBI for Post 146.

On the mound, Morton pitched four innings and struck three batters, and he was awarded win. Shinn threw the last two frames and struck out a pair of Post 115 would-be hitters.

Matthew Maske, who went four innings, took the loss for Post 115. Maske did have strong moments, throwing a game-best 16 first-pitch strikeouts. Luke Wallace came in fanned one batter.

Andre Vaughn drew two walks for Post 115. Jace Abraham had three quality at-bats.

Post 146 improved its record to 6-8 on the season, while Post 115 has yet to win a game.

Post 146 next takes the field Sunday against Mount Pleasant at A.L. Brown at 2 p.m.