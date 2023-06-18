KANNAPOLIS – It was a tough night for the A.L. Brown Kannapolis Junior Legion Post 146 JV baseball team.

For the first time this season, Post 146 was shutout, losing to Davidson County Thursday night, 10-0, at A.L. Brown High School.

The loss ended a two-game winning streak and also dropped Post 146 below the .500 mark, as its record fell to 5-6.

Thursday’s game, uncharacteristically, was filled with miscues for Post 146, which committed nine errors against the Davidson County squad. Davidson County had just two.

Post 146 managed five hits in the loss and was led by Nick Laws, who had two. Gavin Yow reached base on a walk, and Maddox Langley was credited with three Quality At-Bats.

Drew Ryan was saddled with the loss for Post 146, going five innings on the mound and striking out two batters. Ryan often got off to a good start in the count, throwing 17 first-pitch strikes, but Davidson was effective later on, connecting on a total of 11 hits on the night.

Kaiden Shinn and Jesse Morton also appeared for A.L. Brown, with each going one inning, with Morton throwing three first-pitch strikes in his limited time on the mound.

Austin Dally registered two hits for Davidson County, and Bryson Long had a walk.

Charlie Beck earned the win for Davidson County, striking out five in his 6.2 innings. He threw 15 first-pitch strikeouts.

Kason Curry, who came on and went 1/3 of an inning in relief, also had a strikeout.

Post 146 next takes the field today when it plays host to Mocksville in a double-header, with the first game starting a 4:30 p.m., followed by the nightcap at 7 p.m.