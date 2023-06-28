KANNAPOLIS – No one ever complimented a baseball team’s pitching staff for being dominant after giving up six earned runs in a seven inning game.

But once the Kannapolis American Legion Post 115 Senior hurlers got control of their control problem, Concord Post 51 was no match for the home team’s arms.

Post 115 overcame a one-run deficit with an eight-run fifth inning and charged past a scrappy Post 51 team, which played just about the smallest “small ball” a team can play. Three Kannapolis pitchers struck out 15 batters, including a run by lefty reliever Jalen Chambers in which he sat down eight of a stretch of 10 hitters on strikes, leading their team to a 14-6 Area III Southern Division victory Tuesday at Northwest Cabarrus High School’s field.

“Wow, pretty impressive,” remarked Kannapolis coach Joe Hubbard of Chambers’ brief but solid outing. “I thought he did a great job.”

Kannapolis is 11-3 overall, 4-0 in Area III play, and was scheduled to host Mooresville Wednesday. Concord, which next plays a double-header at Mooresville on July 7, dropped to 2-11, 0-6.

Left-handed pitcher Terry Kaler started for Post 115, allowing a two-out baserunner in each of the first two innings. However, in the third inning, the future Liberty University player walked the first two batters and loaded the bases with one out on a hit batsman.

Nick Simpson’s sacrifice fly trimmed Concord’s deficit to 2-1, and Cadyn Schlecty tagged from second base to third on the same play, leaving runners on the corners. During Reed Martin’s at-bat, courtesy runner Colton Scott started walking to second base, tempting Kaler to make a play on him.

Kaler did exactly that, eventually throwing to second baseman Connor Coy, who ignored Scott’s decoy and locked in on Schlecty’s attempt to race home from third. Coy’s throw, however, sailed high, and the Concord center fielder scored easily. Greyson Webb later scored on Martin’s base hit up the middle, and Post 51 grabbed a 3-2 lead.

In the fourth inning, Concord duplicated what it did in the third: score three runs on just one hit. Kaler started the inning, allowing a single to Jaxon Frye and a walk to Deegan Wilson before giving way to Chambers.

“Tonight, the first two innings I felt good,” said Kaler. “That third inning I came out and went back to the same old habits. I just have to clean some stuff up and get the walks down and get my command back up.”

The Surry County Community College player promptly walked Schlecty to load the bases. Chambers’ wild pitch during Webb’s at-bat allowed a runner to score, and when catcher Jack Peterson dropped a third strike to Webb and had to throw to first base for the out, first baseman Brett Morris’ one-hop throw to Chambers, who was covering home, was too late to catch Wilson’s dash to the plate.

With two outs, Chambers attempted to come to the stretch position with Schlecty on third and Simpson at the plate. Schlecty, easily the sneakiest base runner of the game, starting running home, unsettling Chambers just enough to be called for a balk, allowing Schlecty to score.

“We scratched and clawed,” said Concord coach Jaymie Russ. “I think we kept them on the ropes and answered everything they did. We have to do things a little differently. Obviously first and third is tough and we’re trying to steal home. We’re trying to make the defense think a little bit, and you do something unorthodox and manufacture runs.”

Though Post 51 was scoring runs in the process, Chambers struck out the last three batters he faced in the fourth inning and also struck out the side in the sixth inning. In between he struck out two in the fifth while allowing a single and a sacrifice bunt, which was the only one of his nine outs recorded in some way other than a strikeout.

“Jalen came in throwing that gas. He looked really good, and I want to be like him,” said Kaler with a chuckle.

Chambers’ dominance came at a critical time in which Kannapolis was on the ropes, falling behind 6-5 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Tuesday’s pitching appearance was just his third of the season.

“I felt good today. I felt loose,” said Chambers, who was credited with the pitching victory. “I wasn’t in my head as much. I was trying to get ahead in the count as much as I could.”

Post 115 batted around in the fifth inning. All but one of those nine batters scored a run. Joe Javier, Brooks Hubbard, and Daniel Savage all had two-run hits in the inning.

Kannapolis righty Will Hollmeyer closed things out with a perfect seventh inning, fittingly striking out the last batter of the game. For the game, Kannapolis pitchers were supported by errorless defense and allowed four hits and nine balls to be put into play.

Javier led a 13-hit attack with two hits and four runs batted in. Jaden Johnson scored three runs.

GAME SUMMARY

Concord 003 300 0 – 6 4 1

Kannapolis 203 081 x – 14 13 0

WP – Jalen Chambers, 3 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 H, 8 K, 1 BB

LP – Ethan Lambert: 0 IP, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 H, 0 K, 2 BB

Hits:

Concord: Ethan Wolff, Nick Simpson, Jaxon Frye, Neil Hammill

Kannapolis: Daniel Savage 2, Jalen Chambers 2, Zach Helms 2, Brett Morris 2, Jaden Johnson 2, Joe Javier 2, Brooks Hubbard

RBI:

Concord: Simpson, Reed Martin.

Kannapolis: Savage 2, Helms 2, Morris, Johnson, Javier 4, Hubbard 2