KANNAPOLIS – There are sometimes obstacles to an American Legion baseball season with which no other level of the sport has to contend. With two weeks left in its six-week long season, it appears the Kannapolis Post 115 Senior team has avoided the pitfalls of those obstacles.

Coming off the annual week-long break Area III takes that is provoked by the number of high school seniors taking vacation upon graduation, results can often be unpredictable as the second half of the season begins. Fortunately for Post 115,the team has picked up where it left off by repeating the pair of wins it had before the hiatus with another tandem of victories afterward for a current four-game winning streak.

Another obstacle can be the decimation of an American Legion roster throughout the season. Although coach Joe Hubbard is still waiting on the return of some of his vacationing players, Kannapolis is in a lot better position this year than it was in 2022 when it finished the season with the minimum of nine players.

After Saturday’s 10-0 victory over Concord Post 51, Kannapolis improved to 9-3 overall and 2-0 in the early part of its Area III Southern Division schedule. And that’s with a roster that is solid with 18 players.

“It’s been a fun year,” said Hubbard, who’s in his 12th straight season as head coach after previous stints as a Kannapolis head and assistant coach. “It’s been enjoyable. The kids are very coachable and likeable. We’ve had a good time at practices and at games. A lot of times we’re learning as we’re playing.”

Kannapolis has been streaking all season long, opening with five victories, losing three straight, and now looking to build on its four-game ascent when it next takes the field tonight at Mocksville.

“Early on we were good offensively. We were putting some runs on the board,” said Hubbard, who’s also Northwest Cabarrus High’s longtime head coach and is being assisted this summer by Jay M. Robinson head coach Ryan Hodges.

“But lately it’s been pitching,” Hubbard added. “Even the games we’ve lost, our pitching did the job. But we also faced good (opposing) pitchers.”

Twin brothers Terry and Tanner Kaler, both lefties, lead a solid staff of starters and relievers. In Friday’s 10-5 home victory over Mocksville, one of the teams handing Post 115 a loss two weeks ago, Tanner Kaler’s quality start included 10 strikeouts and allowing no hits in four innings.

Zach Helms, who like the Kalers is a Northwest Cabarrus High product, and Joe Javier, a 2022 Cox Mill graduate, are also in the starting rotation. Helms will be playing for Surry County Community College next year while Javier just finished his freshman season at Pfeiffer University.

“A lot of our guys throw hard,” said Javier. “Not only do they throw hard, but they also throw consistently. A lot of us are big on commanding the strike zone, getting ahead in counts, which set us up for a better outcome throughout at-bats.”

Another Surry County Community College player, Jalen Chambers, an A.L Brown graduate, is a key contributor on the mound. Kannapolis’ bullpen-by-committee includes lefties Logan Ballard and Cameron Burrows (injured this season) and righties Brett Morris, Will Hollmeyer, Aaron Jones, and Jake Redner.

Fielding positions are often determined by who is pitching, of course, and first base is a position that almost has nearly as many candidates as the pitching staff. Chambers, the team’s leading hitter, is getting the most innings, but Terry Kaler, Hollmeyer and Rhett Haigler are also seeing time there.

Chambers has had perhaps the team’s biggest hit of the season. As Kannapolis was locked into an extra-inning affair at Mooresville two weeks ago, Chambers’ 10th-inning grand slam made the difference in Post 115’s 7-2 victory.

In the middle infield, Jones and Javier are seeing a lot of action. Equally solid at second base and shortstop are Redner, Drew Blackwell, Patrick Keahon, and Connor Coy, who is alternating starts behind the plate with Jack Peterson. Helms is often at third when he’s not on the mound, and Brett Morris sometimes handles duties at both corners of the infield.

Former A.L. Brown standout Jaden Johnson, in the middle of a transfer from East Carolina to Surry County Community College, anchors the outfield in center field, while the collection of Brooks Hubbard, Daniel Savage, Redner, and Tanner Kaler are holding down the corner outfield positions.

During an early-season game with Matthews, Brooks Hubbard produced Kannapolis’ only other walk-off hit this year, drilling a one-out, bases-loaded single up the middle against a drawn-up infield. Helms was another Kannapolis late-inning hero when he knocked in the go-ahead run in the top of the final inning at Lexington-Davidson in early June.

“We have good pitchers. We have a couple starters, and relievers, and closers,” said Helms, who closed Friday’s victory by striking out four batters in 1.2 innings. “It’s been working well so far. And we’ve been hitting the ball real well, hitting it around and scoring a lot … I see us going a long way.”

Kannapolis’ regular season concludes with a two-game home-and-home series on July 1-2 with Rowan County, which is considered to be one of the favorites to win the Area III Southern Division.