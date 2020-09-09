American Legion recognizes support of Midland community members

MIDLAND — During the Town of Midland's September meeting yesterday, The American Legion Black-Phillips Post 433 recognized members in the community for their dedication to supporting the legion.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Post Commander of Post 433 Peter Sabo presented two certificates of appreciation.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kassi Watts was presented with the first certificate. Sabo said Post 433 wanted to recognize her dedication to keeping the vents and activities of the American Legion going. He sited Watts' work in helping the post prepare for an 8-ton U.S. Navy anchor that will be added to the American Legion's display.
"She has done a lot to make sure we do everything the right way," Sabo said.
The Midland Fire and Rescue was also presented with a recognition certificate. Assistant Chief David Owen accepted the certificate on behalf of the team. Sabo thanked the fire and rescue team for donating a defibrillator to Post 433 and for their commitment to the community.
"Your outstanding service to us and the Midland Community shows your dedication to excellence and selfless service," Sabo said.
At the end of the presentation, Sabo said the certificates are the American Legion's way of showing gratitude to the members in the community that support them.
"We definitely appreciate everything the town and the community does to help support the american legion," he said. "And we just want to continue to show our appreciation and give back to the community as much as we can."
During the meeting, the mayor reminded residents that there will be a Patriot Day Observance held by the American Legion Black-Phillips Post 433. There will be a free pancake drive-thru held from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. An observance of the World Trade Center terrorist attack will be held at 8:40 a.m. All veterans, law enforcement, EMTs, fire fighters, other first responders and their family and friends are welcome.
Also during the meeting, Mayor John Crump signed a proclamation naming September 11, 2020 as National Day of Service and Remembrance.
The proclamation states that the mayor urges all citizens to commit to community service for the day but also on a continual basis.
