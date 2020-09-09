American Legion recognizes support of Midland community members

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MIDLAND — During the Town of Midland's September meeting yesterday, The American Legion Black-Phillips Post 433 recognized members in the community for their dedication to supporting the legion.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Post Commander of Post 433 Peter Sabo presented two certificates of appreciation.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Kassi Watts was presented with the first certificate. Sabo said Post 433 wanted to recognize her dedication to keeping the vents and activities of the American Legion going. He sited Watts' work in helping the post prepare for an 8-ton U.S. Navy anchor that will be added to the American Legion's display.

"She has done a lot to make sure we do everything the right way," Sabo said.

The Midland Fire and Rescue was also presented with a recognition certificate. Assistant Chief David Owen accepted the certificate on behalf of the team. Sabo thanked the fire and rescue team for donating a defibrillator to Post 433 and for their commitment to the community.

"Your outstanding service to us and the Midland Community shows your dedication to excellence and selfless service," Sabo said.