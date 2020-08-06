American Red Cross in search for local volunteers

The American Red Cross is searching for volunteers in the Cabarrus area.
Volunteers carry out 90% of the humanitarian work of the American Red Cross. There are several volunteer opportunities in the local area for people with various backgrounds, talents and skill levels.
These opportunities include:
• Blood Donor Ambassador
• Communications and Public Affairs
• Disaster Action Team
• Internships
• Home Fire Campaign
• Military and Veteran Assistance
• Office Support
• Preparedness Educator
• School Clubs
• Special Events and Fundraising
• Transportation Specialist
• Volunteer Management
Those interested in signing up to volunteer can visit www.redcross.org/volunteer. Volunteers will need to create a Red Cross ID before logging into the Volunteer Connection portal to go through the remaining steps.
Some specific volunteer opportunities are listed below.
Blood Donor Ambassador
• Warmly greet donors and assist with the registration in reception area
• Model excellent customer service behaviors, ensure blood donors have relevant information, and that all questions are answered appropriately
• Assist in the canteen area, manage the cleanliness in the reception and hospitality areas, thank donors for their contribution, and alert staff immediately if a donor shows signs of feeling unwell
• Time commitment: 5-6 hours a month & a 6-month commitment preferred
• Inform donors of current and upcoming donation promotions, make reminder/cancellation calls, re-schedule donor appointments, and perform follow up activities as directed
• If age 18 or older, volunteers will assist in prescreening and take temperatures of all donors before they enter the blood drive
• This position is flexible as volunteers can sign up for shifts online that work for their schedule
Interested in volunteering?
• If of age 18 or older, apply at: https://tinyurl.com/BloodDonorAmbassadorVolunteer
• If of 13-17 years old, apply at: www.redcross.org/volunteer
American Red Cross: The Greater Carolinas Region Service to the Armed Forces (SAF) Resiliency Facilitator
Are you enthusiastic about Red Cross? Would you like to support our military by leading workshops for soldiers and families to help manage the stress of deployments? Would you like to help others who may be struggling with personal hardship, mental health or addiction issues?
If so, you may want to volunteer for the Red Cross SAF Resiliency Program. Resiliency workshops are led by specially trained Red Cross volunteers who are also licensed mental health professionals. Facilitators must:
• Hold a Master’s level or higher health professional degree
• Maintain an active, independent and unencumbered clinical license at all times. Accepted licenses are Psychiatry, Psychology, Social Work, Counseling, Marriage and Family Therapy, School Counseling/Psychology, Nursing (MRN with certification in Psychiatry/Mental Health).
• Apply and receive approval from the mental health team at Service to the Armed Forces
• Be able to facilitate at least two workshops each year
If you meet these requirements and are interested in supporting this unique and rewarding program please contact:
• David Laws, Director SAF
• Bob Kitchen, SAF Regional Resiliency Lead
Sabrina Beasley- Cline
American Red Cross/ Recruitment Specialist
Sabrina.cline@redcross.org or 704 301-3932
Are you enthusiastic about Red Cross? Would you like to support our military by leading workshops for soldiers and families to help manage the stress of deployments? Would you like to help others who may be struggling with personal hardship, mental health or addiction issues?
If so, you may want to volunteer for the Red Cross SAF Resiliency Program. Resiliency workshops are led by specially trained Red Cross volunteers who are also licensed mental health professionals. Facilitators must:
· Hold a Master’s level or higher health professional degree
· Maintain an active, independent and unencumbered clinical license at all times. Accepted licenses are Psychiatry, Psychology, Social Work, Counseling, Marriage and Family Therapy, School Counseling/Psychology, Nursing (MRN with certification in Psychiatry/Mental Health).
· Apply and receive approval from the mental health team at Service to the Armed Forces
· Be able to facilitate at least two workshops each year
If you meet these requirements and are interested in supporting this unique and rewarding program please contact:
· David Laws, Director SAF
· Bob Kitchen, SAF Regional Resiliency Lead
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!