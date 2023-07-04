Truth is, it probably didn’t go as well as Leaky Black would’ve wanted.

But the truth also is this: The former Concord and Cox Mill star was out in Sacramento, California, Monday night, getting his first taste of NBA experience, and he wasn’t just some spectator on the Charlotte Hornets’ bench.

Black was getting minutes, a healthy 17 of them actually, in an NBA Summer League game against the much-discussed San Antonio Spurs.

Now for the rough part: Wearing the unfamiliar No. 19 jersey, Black missed all four of his shots, three of them 3-pointers, and committed two turnovers after coming off the bench in the 98-77 loss to the Spurs, who were playing without 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

We don’t know if first-game jitters debuting before a national audience played a role for Black, who signed a two-way contract with Charlotte that will likely see him spend time with the G League Greensboro Swarm; Hornets’ No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller (18 points on 5-of-11 shooting with six turnovers) said jitters were an issue for him in his professional debut Monday.

But either way, the first game is out of the way, and now let’s hope Black goes out and does what he’s always done since he climbed into Cabarrus County’s basketball consciousness: make things happen himself.

If nothing else, we know he’s going to put in the work.

To be fair, it wasn’t all bad for Black: He did grab five rebounds. And even though he had no steals or blocks (and we’re used to him being a major factor on defense), he was active defensively. And I love the fact that he was lofting 3’s Monday without a bit of hesitancy.

You could tell he’d been putting in the sweat equity to improve his jumper since his college days, and each one he released looked good. I honestly felt like every one of his shots was about to go in. They were just a tad long. Adrenaline, maybe?

With this kid (and as a guy with an AARP card, I’m comfortable calling the 24-year-old Black a kid), I just can’t see him not bouncing back from this start.

Remember how he started his career at the University of North Carolina?

In a narrow win over Wofford, he missed his only field goal, and he only had one rebound in eight minutes of action.

But we all know how things worked out with that, right?

Black wound up becoming the first player in Tar Heels history to record 600 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists, 100 steals and 50 blocks during his career. His No. 1 jersey, while not in the rafters of the Dean Dome, is on display when you walk through the building.

Think of the scores of decorated players to play at that school, and realize how big it is for Black to carve out a space for himself.

Those Cabarrus County boys who claw their way to the NBA just have the resilience to find a way. It doesn’t matter if it’s Central Cabarrus grad Ish Smith building a 13-year career and winning a world championship with the Denver Nuggets after going undrafted or fellow Cox Mill alum Wendell Moore Jr. averaging nearly 20 points per game in the G League after his minutes with the Minnesota Timberwolves became scarce because of teamwide experience.

And now we need to keep an eye out for Cox Mill’s sharpshooting Matt Morgan, who’ll play summer league with the Los Angeles Clippers after a stellar year in the French Pro League that saw him become a finalist for Most Valuable Player.

One of the other finalists?

The 7-foot-5 Wembanyama.

Words can’t even describe it man.. blessed beyond belief to be a finalist for MVP!! 🕺🏽🧡🙏🏽 thank you!!! https://t.co/oAo7I2VHJG — Matt Morgan (@TheRealMM10) May 10, 2023

I think Morgan is going to do his thing with the Clippers this summer. Just watch.

And Leaky?

His journey, too, is just beginning.

WANT TO WATCH?

Black and the Hornets play again Wednesday when they face the Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Meanwhile, Morgan and the Clippers begin play Saturday against the Utah Jazz (4 p.m. on ESPN2).

Moore Jr. will play summer league with the Timberwolves, and they’ll start Friday at 1:30 p.m. on NBATV.