And Still They Rise: Despite losing standouts, Bulls' boys track team still standing above the SW4A crowd

The Bulls had won the conference title in 2019, but he just didn’t know how things would work out with what he would have.

Then, things just started coming together.

“It was just pretty much putting some pieces together, getting everybody there for the same event or meet at the same time,” Wilson explained. “I knew we had some pieces there that were going to be back for us, but as time went on – and me an (assistant) Coach (Darren) Shepherd talked about this about halfway through the season – those kids just came out there and worked, and they made it really easy for us to coach them.

We feel like we have a really good staff.”

That staff includes Shepherd helping with sprints, Darrell Alexander and Terrell Jones coaching the throwers, Windy Karis and Hickory Ridge cross country coach Jennifer Schmidt leading the distance runners, and Tajir Wharton guiding jumpers and hurdlers.

Wilson, meanwhile, who is in his third year at the school and also is the head coach for the Hickory Ridge football and girls basketball teams, was named the Southwestern 4A Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year for the second time.