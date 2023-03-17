 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in history: March 17
Today in history: March 17

In 2010, Michael Jordan became the first ex-player to become a majority owner in the NBA as the league's Board of Governors unanimously approved Jordan's $275 million bid to buy the Charlotte Bobcats from Bob Johnson.

