Area schools closing in unique start to 2020-21 school year

To say this has been one of the most unique summers educators in North Carolina have ever seen would be far from an understatement.
Honestly that could even include the spring as schools have been closed as educational buildings since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City Schools are entering even more uncharted waters as school begins Monday. CCS is starting the year under Governor Roy Cooper’s Plan C and will be doing all of its work online. KCS is going with a mixed plan with students being on campus once a week in two different groups.
CCS is conducting its yearly Open House but this time it will be fully virtual. High School Open Houses were scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 12, while Elementary and Middle School take place Thursday, Aug. 13.
This isn’t what any teacher would want in a perfect world, but in the state North Carolina is in with the novel coronavirus, it’s the one they have to figure out.
“There’s not an educator in the world that’s worth their salt that doesn’t think face-to-face instruction is the best, but we’ve got to have a situation that’s safe for everybody involved and clearly not in the middle of a situation that’s spreading the disease,” CCS Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder said at a Board of Education meeting in which members voted 4-3 to come back under Plan C.
A look at the current numbers
According to Cabarrus Health Alliance, through Aug. 6, Cabarrus County has seen 2,757 cases of COVID-19 with 447 of those being active. More than 2,250 have recovered while 17 residents remain hospitalized and 52 have died. County hospitals currently have 48 individuals hospitalized with the virus overall.
Schools are at the mercy of the virus right now, not in that there are infections among teachers and students, but that they must wait for certain things before they can go back to normal.
CDC guidelines dictate things like school can go back to normal once the rate of those tested for the virus that come back infected be below 5 percent. The state of North Carolina is trending in the right direction with the Department of Health and Human Services reporting a percent positive rate of 6 percent, but Cabarrus County is in a different boat with CHA reporting a rate of 7.74 percent.
That number has come down from above nine as recently as a month ago, but it leveled off around 7.5 to 7.75 over the last four weeks of CHA’s reporting.
This is what dictated Dr. Lowder’s decision to recommend coming back under Plan C in Cabarrus County.
Teachers more prepared
Teachers are much more prepared for what they are facing with online education this year.
They were thrown into it with no training in March whereas much of their time over the summer has been spent getting ready for remote learning.
“We obviously cannot replace (in-person) learning but I think what people have to understand is — like Dr. (Chris) Lowder said in the spring — we didn’t even really know what Microsoft Teams was until maybe a week after we had gone virtual,” 2019-20 CCS Teacher of the Year Emily Wagoner said at a Board of Education meeting last week. “And then a lot of teachers thought we were coming back after spring break and then we started getting training and then it was the end of the year.
“So going into the new year teachers are prepared and know that there is that expectation for that synchronous learning.”
Getting back to school
Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education Chair Todd Adams has been harping on the need to get students back in classrooms for this school year.
He, of course, like every other teacher wants to get students back into education buildings safely, but he is like Lowder and knows that children need that chance for in-person learning to develop appropriately.
KCS will go back under Plan B starting Monday as schools have undergone massive preparation with cleaning, collecting personal protective equipment and planning out how to limit classroom sizes.
They are ready to go back cautiously, but they know at the same time being able to go back to school — and more importantly, remaining in school — is at the mercy of the community, the state and the federal government.
Community members need to help contain the spread by following the three W’s, the state needs to provide funding and PPE, and the federal government has to make sure it has a plan to maintain the level of help it has provided to continue to slow the spread nationally.
President Trump’s administration has been met with criticism on its handling of COVID-19 and Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign is promising a better plan while not entirely revealing its cards.
“We need people working together to get us through this virus and this pandemic so that we will minimize the challenges that our children face,” Former North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction June Atkinson, who did an interview with the Independent Tribune on behalf of the Biden campaign, said. “I know that Vice President Biden’s emergency plan does call for more school psychologists and that’s a step in the right direction.”
Social/emotional health has been a big topic of discussion among both the CCS and KCS Boards of Education over the summer.
Students need that interaction to not only develop academically, but also for mental growth. They need to have interpersonal contact in many cases to do that. For now, schools will do what they can to provide it remotely, but getting back to school is the priority.
Once they are able to get back to school though, whether that be in Plan A for KCS or Plan B for CCS, continuing to keep children and teachers safe from COVID-19 will be the priority as well and schools may have to undergo further changes to ensure that.
“Another thing that’s a party of Vice President Biden’s plan is to provide resources so that schools can be reconfigured to accommodate more social distancing,” Atkinson said. “So that’s a really important component.”
Not waiting for help
Both KCS and CCS worked non-stop this summer to prepare for Gov. Cooper’s recommendation last week. KCS collected excessive amounts of PPE while reconfiguring classrooms and preparing teachers and staff for what they might be facing when they did get back to schools.
CCS is doing the same thing while still working remotely, but it has been collecting items as well while preparing for a school year with COVID-19. As mentioned before, CDC guidelines recommend the infection rate be lower than 5 percent before getting back to normal. That means it would not be gone in the community, so if CCS decides to go by those guidelines it would go back to school with the infection still present in the County.
Whether or not they decide to do so when that happens remains to be seen, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t prepared.
CCS’s Open Houses this week will be unique, but the one thing that absolutely has not changed is the teachers who will be hosting them.
Those same teachers who have been educating children in the County for years will be back again and the system so many families moved out to Cabarrus County for will once again be in place.
Just because teachers won’t be able to see their students every day face to face does not mean their passion will wane.
“Fortunately for me, I have traveled to all 100 counties in our state, I’ve visited all 115 school districts and there’s one common thread among what I have seen throughout North Carolina as a result of traveling the byways and highways for at least 20-plus years, 12 of which as state superintendent — that common thread is that of caring for the students,” Atkinson said. “Our educators, our bus drivers, our janitors, our custodians, all care and they not only care about students’ learning but they care about the whole child.
“Are they emotionally and mentally in a good place? What about their food? What about their physical condition? So, North Carolina is very, very fortunate to have many, many caring people who want the best for the kids in our state.”
