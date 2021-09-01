As the Wolverines Turn: West Cabarrus soccer uses lessons learned from first season to transition into stronger squad

CONCORD – When Demetrius Marlowe took the job as West Cabarrus’ boys soccer coach, he knew he had his work cut out for him.
The Wolverines were a brand-new team, pulling players from all over the county. Marlowe was given the task of teaching them how to play as a unit despite their unfamiliarity with each other.
The first season, which began this past January, saw mixed results, with the Wolverines ultimately finishing with a 5-8-1 record.
Though there were some good wins to write home about, the overall result was not what Marlowe and his players had hoped for.
Yet as the fall 2021 season is now four games underway for the Wolverines, they sit with a 3-1-0 record, a much hotter start than what they saw last season despite making the jump from 3A to 4A.
Their one loss – a 3-1 defeat at the hands of defending 3A state champion Weddington on Monday – saw the Wolverines play competitively against one of the top teams on their schedule.
To many, this may seem like an almost unbelievably sudden improvement. Even Marlowe admitted he would not have expected last year’s team to hang that tightly with a team like the Warriors.
But the secret to this success, according to Marlowe, is that the Wolverines are constantly learning.
“The guys are starting to learn how to play together,” Marlowe said. “We have an opportunity for younger guys that are more technical with the ball to get to play.”
Essentially, the more the Wolverines play, the more they learn how to succeed as a unit.
“(The players) love each other, they care for each other, and they hate to lose,” Marlowe added. “They have to stay together. That is the key. We are stronger together.”
Marlowe and his team treat every game as a learning opportunity – both wins and losses.
A key point of the season thus far was the Wolverines’ matchup with Charlotte Ardrey Kell on Aug. 23. Down 2-0 with fewer than 15 minutes to play, the Wolverines scored three goals in a row to sneak by the Knights, 3-2.
The Knights have a strong reputation in soccer, especially given their longtime standing as a 4A program. They were 5-2-1 last season.
Yet the then-unproven Wolverines were able to do the impossible, erasing a two-goal deficit and securing what some would say is the biggest win of the program’s short history.
“That was a huge win for our program,” Marlowe said. “A game like that bolsters confidence. The guys learned that if they do not quit, they are never out of it. They played to the end.”
In that win, the Wolverines learned the power of perseverance. However, Marlowe says that game may have led to another lesson that needed to be learned.
“When you win a game like that, you can get a big head,” Marlowe continued. “Sometimes, you can play more confident than you ought to. That is what we had to douse a little bit (against Weddington). We realized we were beatable. And every team is beatable.”
Since the Wolverines took the field for the first time as a program on Jan. 25, the young players have experienced numerous highs and lows, forming valuable camaraderie along the way.
Heading into Monday’s game, the Wolverines were being led by a good mixture of upperclassmen and underclassmen. For example, sophomore Drew Waller led the team with six goals to go with his two assists, while senior Luis Marin had five goals and a pair of assists. Next was junior Fabian Caceres (four goals and two assists) and sophomore Armando Herrera (two goals, two assists).
In their first three games, the Wolverines tallied 20 goals while allowing four.
Marlowe believes he, too, has learned a great deal during the team’s eight months playing soccer games.
First, Marlowe has learned how crucial fitness is and the proper methods to pushing his team to be as healthy as possible.
“We are becoming more fit,” Marlowe said. “When we hit the conference portion of our schedule, we have to keep our fitness level up.”
Marlowe has had to learn the right amount to push his players, conceding that making them go on a 5-mile run the day after a grueling game is not the best idea.
“It is a long season, so how do you make sure your practices are organized enough that you are not killing the players’ legs?” Marlowe said. “We have to correct things on the field, get some fitness in, and have some fun.”
Marlowe says he has also learned more about his players as young men and what coaching styles to use with each of them.
“Every student-athlete is different,” Marlowe said. “You have to learn their personalities; what you can say to one guy, you might not be able to say to another. I need to be like a psychologist and motivate them all to be better.”
In the midst of it all, Marlowe wants to exude healthy confidence that his team can grasp onto.
In explaining his rationale for this, Marlowe referenced the hit movie “Remember the Titans,” reciting a line given to a team captain about the importance of a good attitude: attitude reflects leadership.
“If my attitude goes one way, then their attitude will go that way,” Marlowe said.