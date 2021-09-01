As the Wolverines Turn: West Cabarrus soccer uses lessons learned from first season to transition into stronger squad

CONCORD – When Demetrius Marlowe took the job as West Cabarrus’ boys soccer coach, he knew he had his work cut out for him.

The Wolverines were a brand-new team, pulling players from all over the county. Marlowe was given the task of teaching them how to play as a unit despite their unfamiliarity with each other.

The first season, which began this past January, saw mixed results, with the Wolverines ultimately finishing with a 5-8-1 record.

Though there were some good wins to write home about, the overall result was not what Marlowe and his players had hoped for.

Yet as the fall 2021 season is now four games underway for the Wolverines, they sit with a 3-1-0 record, a much hotter start than what they saw last season despite making the jump from 3A to 4A.

Their one loss – a 3-1 defeat at the hands of defending 3A state champion Weddington on Monday – saw the Wolverines play competitively against one of the top teams on their schedule.

To many, this may seem like an almost unbelievably sudden improvement. Even Marlowe admitted he would not have expected last year’s team to hang that tightly with a team like the Warriors.