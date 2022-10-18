ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Following advice from her hero, putting in extra training pays off for Tigers’ Gray

MOUNT PLEASANT – Ryley Gray has been a promising tennis player for quite some time now.

The Mount Pleasant senior’s always been fiery, competitive and spirited on the court.

But sometimes, she admits, she could be her own worst enemy.

The biggest weakness in Gray’s game, it seemed, was letting go of an errant serve, a volley that ends badly, or any other unforced error. Those things lingered with Gray during matches, sometimes to the detriment of her win-loss record.

But not this year.

This year, Gray applied the sage words of wisdom that her hero – her older sister, Sydney – has been giving her for years.

“My sister always told me to take one point at a time,” Gray said. “That was the hardest thing for me to finally understand. After a point is over with, you can’t do anything about it, you can’t touch it. Just move on to the next one.”

And after putting that into practice, not to mention countless hours of practice and training during the offseason, Gray certainly reaped the benefits.

This year, Gray was the best player in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, and she has the hardware to prove it.

Not only did she win the league’s 2A singles championship last week, but she capped it off by being named the YVC Player of the Year.

For her efforts, Gray is the Independent Tribune’s Athlete of the week.

Gray was part of a sweet sweep for Tigers tennis, as two of her teammates – the tandem of Hailie Durham and Raegan Hylton – won the doubles title and her mother – Leslie Gray – was named YVC Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Mount Pleasant finished in second place among YVC 2A teams, and Ryley Gray, Durham and Hylton advanced to Friday’s 2A Midwest Regional tournament at Salisbury High School.

Other Cabarrus County singles players to qualify for regionals are Concord's Ashley Tzunun, Northwest Cabarrus’ Anika Ramanjamu, West Cabarrus’ Wren Gilmore and Hickory Ridge’s Ana Whichel.

Local doubles qualifiers include Northwest Cabarrus’ Lauren New and Sakari Harris, Concord’s Jane Mikesh and Kaylin Williams Concord, and Hickory Ridge’s Maggie Walters and Lola Terry.

The 3A Midwest Regional will take place at Les Myers Park, and the 4A Midwest Regional will be at Cox Mill High School.

Sydney Gray -- who also starred as a Mount Pleasant player -- recently wrapped up a playing career at Pfeiffer University, and Ryley will follow in her footsteps, having committed to the Falcons last week. And during her rigorous finals match, in which she toppled North Stanly’s Grace Wang 6-7 (5-7), 6-2 (7-6), 7-6 (7-4), it was almost as if Ryley was channeling Sydney the entire way.

“It was a three-hour match, and there were tiebreakers in the first set and the third set,” Leslie recalled. “It was tough for me to watch. But the determination she had throughout that match was really remarkable. She didn’t get down on herself, she stayed focused, she moved on to the next point. And at the end, it paid off. We were thrilled, excited for her.”

Ryley Gray, who replaced Lucy Bovard (now a player at Sweet Briar College in Virginia) as the Tigers No. 1-seeded player and finished with a 14-3 record this season, will be making her first trip to regionals as a singles player, although she went early in her career as a doubles mate.

Leslie Gray said she’s seen something in her daughter this year that’s allowed her to reach her potential as a player, and she’s hopeful Ryley can carry that momentum into the postseason.

“She has a love for tennis that really amazes me,” said Leslie, a 1987 Mount Pleasant graduate. “She would love to be on the courts 24 hours a day/seven days a week, if she could. When there are days that she can’t be on the court because there’s rain, she’s in the gym working out. If there’s days that she tries to go out and play, and she can’t seem to find anyone to play, she’s out there by herself serving. She is constantly on the court, and she has that drive and determination.

“She just wants to improve her game, and she has that drive. And if there’s something she wants to improve on, she will work, and she will work hard. She has that work ethic.”

That, and her big sister’s advice, has already carried Ryley Gray a long way this season.

Ryley Gray took time to do a question-and-answer session with The Independent Tribune this week, and we covered a wide range of topics, including her title, her relationship with her sister, what it’s like playing for her mom, and what teammate would play her in a movie:

What was it like to win the conference championship this year?

It meant a lot. I played my heart out and left it all on the court. I played three sets and two tiebreakers. I was tired, but it meant a lot to finally pull through and win. I had lost to (Wang) twice this season. I was very nervous, very cautious.

I took how I played against her in previous matches and took that into consideration with how I was playing her this time. I saw what worked best in my match with her before. I had a really strong second set with her (previously). I took everything I did in those earlier matches with her and put that into play for the conference (finals).

When did you first start playing tennis?

In fifth grade with Mark Allen and Rena Goolsby at The Sportscenter.

What made you get involved with the sport?

My mom and my sister played in high school, and my sister played in college. At first, I wasn’t sure about playing because I would be following in their shadows. But then I finally became my own player and saw who I could be as a player and built my own title for myself.

When did you start to feel that you were getting pretty good?

It’s always been about confidence for me. I struggle with confidence, but this past season has kind of boosted that confidence.

What helped you build that confidence?

Over the summer, I played five hours a day about every day. I would go serve by myself, I train by myself sometimes, and at The Sportscenter I train with my sister and friends all the time. And if I’m not playing tennis, I’m in the weight room, so I’m constantly working on myself.

I feel like I’ve improved a lot since the summer and since freshman year. I constantly (push) myself to become a better player.

Did you feel a little more pressure to be good since your mom is the coach?

Um … yes. It’s not much pressure in matches, but there’s more pressure at practice just to stay focused and not get distracted, because it’s very easy for me to get distracted. But she just wants me to be the best I can be, and that’s all she asks.

Were you always receptive to her coaching?

It took me a while to separate her from ‘mom’ and ‘coach’ because I’ve played for her since my freshman year. But I take what she says to heart. I believe what she says.

Do you call her ‘mom’ or ‘coach’?

Mom. (Laughs.) I do say ‘coach’ whenever I’m joking with her, but it’s mostly ‘mom.’

I guess the biggest thing is, yes, I’ve played for her for four years, but I’ve played outside (of Mount Pleasant High) with The Sportscenter, so I’ve had multiple coaches. I see all of them as coaches. But, I mean … she’s mom. (More laughs).

Do you and your mom talk much about tennis?

(Laughs.) Every day, all day. A lot of people feel like when they have a parent as a coach, they have the aggravated car ride home. I don’t have that.

We talk about how I played and what I need to improve for the next match. But it’s never negative. It’s always trying to build me up for my next match.

How did you guys celebrate your conference title?

She was very excited. I think at some points during the match, she had to walk away, because she was very nervous.

After we came home, she and my dad (Don) were very excited. We talked about how I played and how proud for me she was.

Does your dad get involved with coaching you sometimes?

(Big laugh.) Yes, and he never played tennis before!

Who’s your favorite tennis player?

Honestly, my sister. My sister has always had a great influence on me, and I’ve always wanted to be able to keep up with her.

What’s your favorite color?

Blue. I don’t know, I’ve never been a pink person. I just like the way (blue) looks.

What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

The Bible. That’s the only book I like to read.

Do you have a favorite TV show?

‘The Office.’ I love ‘The Office’ and ‘Friends.’ But ‘The Office’ is my favorite.

Who or what is your inspiration?

My sister. My sister has always had a huge role in my life, and I’ve always looked up to her.

If you could have dinner with any three people, past or present, who would they be?

My sister, Jesus – of course, and (Mount Pleasant teacher and athletics trainer) Rachael Thompson Hodges.

What’s your favorite food?

Pasta – specifically, chicken scampi from Olive Garden!

When you play Rock, Paper, Scissors, what object usually wins for you?

Rock.

iPhone or Android?

iPhone.

Talk or text?

Talk. With text, you never really know how a person actually feels. You can express your emotions more through (talking on) the phone.

If you were stranded on an Island and could only have one thing, what would that be?

My Bible.

If Hollywood ever made ‘The Ryley Gray Story’ as a movie, who would you want to portray you?

(Mount Pleasant teammate) Raegan Hylton! I’d love to see what she thinks of me and how she would do it in a movie! That’d be very entertaining. (Laughs).

Finish this sentence: Ten years from now, Ryley Gray will be …

Hopefully, graduating from school and starting my career, happily married – fingers crossed! – and still playing tennis.

