ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hickory Ridge standout Winterberg focuses on fun on the golf course

HARRISBURG – Helena Winterberg used to take golf so seriously.

And, well, in many ways, she still does.

She still wants to shoot low scores, she still wants her Hickory Ridge girls golf team to win, and she still wants to play well enough that college recruiters come calling like they did for her big sister, Claudia, who now plays at SUNY Cortland.

It’s just those things no longer way heavily on her mind in the middle of her golf swing.

This fall, in her senior season, Winterberg has been comfortable, controlled and uber-effective on the course. On Monday, she helped her Ragin’ Bulls squad win the Greater Metro 4 Conference championship, and she did it by capturing medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 37.

Winterberg is also the Independent Tribune’s Athlete of the Week.

And, according to Hickory Ridge coach Eric Winterberg, who’s also Helena’s dad, her strong play this season isn’t just attributed to the countless hours of practice she’s put in over the years.

To Eric, it’s been something a lot simpler.

“I think she found fun in the game,” he said. “I think for the first few years, she was very technical in her approach, meaning if she hit a bad shot, she would have a tough time. But it’s different now.”

In the last six months, Helena has had a part-time job at south Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club, an elite course in south Charlotte that’s hosted the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship and other professional events.

Each night after work, Helena and her coworkers would have the rare opportunity to play a nine-hole round on the course, and all she and the group ever did was play the game and smile.

No worrying about impressing college coaches, no championships on the line.

Just … fun.

“They just had a good time, and they’d do as many holes as they could (before dark),” Eric said. “But they were just loving the experience of being out there, and that translates into how she’s playing now. She’s playing much looser.

“I think last year was a grind because she was worried about ‘Who’s going to recruit me?’ and ‘Where am I going to go?’ and all these things. And while they’re still there, I think she just has that fun element, and she’s really embraced it.”

That’s led to success when Helena is playing matches for Hickory Ridge.

Winterberg has been the leading scorer among a strong group of Ragin’ Bulls players. She has a 38.1 average over nine holes, and she’s followed by fellow seniors Ella Couper (41.5), Hannah Ziglar (48.3) and Lele Norman (56.0).

Couper's father, Tom, assists Eric with the squad. Together, they hope to go as far in the postseason as they can.

But no matter what happens, a few things are certain: Winterberg will be playing as well as she can, and she’ll be having fun along the way, just soaking it all in.

“When I’m out there, I just like to focus on the experience of being out there,” Helena said. “Sometimes I can get so caught up in what I’m shooting or what I’m doing in the moment, like how I’m doing on the hole or how I’m doing in total. But I really just try to look around me and have fun. I’m really out there to enjoy it.”

Winterberg spent some time in a question-answer session with the Independent Tribune recently, and here’s more of what we learned about the Hickory Ridge standout:

How did you get into golf?

Basically, my sister got me into it. My sister is two years older than me, and she started playing. She had started going to The First Tee, and then I just kind of followed in her footsteps and went along with it. I started going to The First Tee when I was 8 years old.

Did you have a knack for it right away?

It took a little while. I was playing basketball when I started. I played basketball all through middle school. I wasn’t really into (golf) at first, and I don’t remember being that good. I remember I could hit (the ball) pretty far, but when it came to scoring, I was nowhere near where I am now.

When I got to high school, I finally stopped playing basketball, and my sister was on the golf team, and my dad wanted me to be on the golf team. I said, ‘You know what, I’m going to really try this out.’ I’ve been doing it ever since then, and I love it.

When did you realize you were pretty good?

I’m a super-competitive person, and so having my sister play on the team, it was really fun to try to compete against her. There were some really good juniors on the team when I was a freshman, so I would usually be fifth seed on the team because there was also a really good senior on the team. I remember I beat out the senior one time, and that was a really big moment.

How do you feel about how this year is going for you?

It’s my senior year, and I really couldn’t ask for a better season. Thinking back to freshman year and thinking about the huge difference in my game from then to now is insane. I was shooting 50s and praying to get into the 40s when I was a freshman. When I shot in the 40s, I was thought it was the best golf I ever played. And to be consistently shooting in the 30s now is insane.

I’m really proud of how I’ve been playing. My best this season is (35), and I I’ve been getting a lot more birdies and eagles.

What’s the best score you’ve ever shot?

For 18 holes, I shot a 74. For nine holes, it’s 35.

How far do you think the team can go this year?

I think we can go really far. There are four seniors on the team this year, including myself, and one of them just joined last year. But the other two, we’ve been on the same team now four years. It’s been really fun to watch all of our games and see how much we’ve improved, and I just love the enthusiasm of everyone.

We have underclassmen who have been playing, and we’ve been doing lessons and everything. We have a sophomore (Layla Treadaway), she shot her personal-best the other day, which was a 50, which was really cool. I’m really proud of how well we’ve all done.

Do you feel that senior camaraderie helps the team on the course?

Some of us can definitely get really competitive with each other, especially because some of us are so close together score-wise. But we all have so much fun. We had our Senior Night (a few weeks ago), and we all got to play together, and that was so much fun. Our team is so close, and I love it.

Who’s your favorite golfer?

I really like Rory McIlroy. I’ve always liked him since I was a kid. He’s always fun to watch.

What’s your favorite color?

Blue. With all my clothes and stuff, I always wear the color blue.

What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

“November 9” by Colleen Hoover. I just read it recently, and it was the fastest I’ve ever read a book. I read it in, like, two days. It was really good.

Do you have any pre-match superstitions, something unique you have to do before you take the course?

I don’t have anything like, but one thing people always find kind of weird is that I always start out by hitting a 9-iron, no matter what hole it is or what par is. Usually, people start out with wedges or something. I hit a 9-iron, and then I go up to my lower irons, and then I go to my hybrid and my driver. And once I’m done with my driver, I go back down to my wedges.

My 9-iron is my favorite club. When I start out with my 9-iron, I like to work my way all the way up, and then I go back down to my wedges because they’re my least favorite and they always need the most work.

Do you have a pre-match music playlist?

I don’t have a certain playlist, but one thing I do is put my AirPods in when I’m out there hitting (before a match). Right now, my favorite band is 5 Seconds of Summer, and they just dropped an album, so I usually play their music when I’m warming up.

What’s your favorite TV show?

‘New Girl.’ It’s a show on Netflix.

What’s your favorite movie?

‘Mamma Mia!’ Definitely. My mom (Kristen) watched the movie with me when I was about 7, and it’s been my favorite movie ever since. Me and my family all love it. Plus, it’s a musical, and we all really like the music in it. It’s really good.

If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

The ability to read people’s minds. I feel like it would be really cool. I feel like it could turn back on me, but I also feel like it would be the most useful (superpower).

In Rock, Paper, Scissors, what object usually wins for you?

Rock, for sure.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would they be?

(Australian singer) Luke Hemmings, (actress) Meryl Streep, and (YouTube influencer) Emma Chamberlain.

If you were stranded on an island and you could only have one thing with you, what would it be?

This is a like a basic answer, but probably my phone. (Laughs.) It probably wouldn’t help much, but …

If Hollywood ever does the Helena Winterberg movie, who would you want to portray you?

Emma Chamberlain.

Android or iPhone.

(iPhone), for sure.

Talk or text?

Text. I don’t call my friends that much, unless it’s too much to type out.

Finish this sentence: Ten years from now, Helena Winterberg will be ...

A successful software engineer.