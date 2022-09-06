ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mount Pleasant boys soccer player Leo Nascimento

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant boys soccer team needed something magical to happen.

It just did.

The Tigers were trailing East Rowan, 2-0, last Wednesday, and it looked as if the home team was headed for its fifth straight loss.

Leo Nascimento decided he wasn’t going to have this on his watch.

The junior left striker scored his first goal just before halftime, and then he came out of the locker room with even more urgency, putting in another goal in the first minute of second-half play.

A short time later, he went on another scoring frenzy, knocking in two more goals to lead the Tigers to their first victory on their new artificial turf field, 6-4, over the Mustangs.

Nascimento is the Independent Tribune’s Athlete of the Week.

Nascimento had help against East Rowan, as fellow Tigers Seth Estridge and Guillermo Ocana added goals, and Brett Estep (four assists) and Logan Quinn (one assist) contributed mightily.

But Nascimento’s four-goal performance was both eye-catching and timely for a team that sorely needed it.

“When he scored the first goal, we were playing very lethargic, and it sort of reignited us,” Mount Pleasant coach John Lewis said of the 6-foot, 168-pound Nascimento. “It gave the team energy, and we came and played the rest of the half, and we wound up winning the game. Without his goals in the second half, I’m not sure we would’ve had good results or not.”

As for Nascimento’s rare “haul,” Lewis said that alone was worthy of recognition, no matter the circumstances.

“When you score four goals, that’s a feat that – no matter what type of team you’re playing with – is not done in every game,” Lewis said.

“He’s got a lot of talent, great technical skill,” Lewis added. “From a soccer skill point of view, he is, in the seven or eight years I’ve been coaching (in high school), probably the third- or fourth-best kid I’ve seen, both technically and from a tactical point of view of understanding the game.”

The IT spent time trying to learn more about Nascimento this week:

When did you start playing soccer?

When I was 6 or 7 in Boston.

Is that where you’re from?

Yes, Massachusetts.

When did you move down here?

It will be a year this month. My dad just wanted to try something new, and we came down here.

How have you adjusted to being in Mount Pleasant?

Soccer is different. People are friendlier here than (Boston), and the soccer here is kind of slower. You can think better here. You have good teammates, friendlier teammates. If you mess up, they won’t be on your back or anything. It’s better than up there.

If you could change one rule in high school soccer, what would it be?

The timer. If you’re in the box and the timer ends, you can’t finish the play. I wish they would let us finish the play. It would be better.

What do you like to do when you’re not playing soccer?

I either work out – I usually just work on legs; I don’t do upper body that much – or just sit at home and play videos.

Are you an Xbox guy or a PlayStation guy?

PlayStation.

What are your favorite games?

“War Zone” and “Call of Duty.” I’m pretty good at them. I put a lot of time into it after school.

Who is your favorite soccer player?

Neymar from Paris Saint-German F.C. He’s Brazilian, I’m Brazilian, and I just looked up to him when I was younger. He was the one who inspired me to play soccer. I used to watch him all the time. Before that, I used to watch YouTube skills and drill of him. That just made me confident before games.

What is your favorite movie?

“Secondhand Lions.” I just like the plot twist in the end. It was good.

Who’s your favorite actor?

Kevin Hart. I like him, I like his movies.

If you could have dinner with any three people, past or present, who would they be?

Neymar, Kevin Hart and Antony (a soccer player for Manchester United and the Brazilian national team).

If you were marooned on an island and could only have one item with you, what would it be?

Probably food.

What food would it be?

Something Mexican. Probably tacos or something.

Do you have a pre-game routine?

Usually, I just drink electrolytes, and I just pray.

What’s on your playlist before a game?

Lil Tjay. That’s about all I listen to, really.

Do you have a favorite pre-game meal?

Bananas and honey.

Just honey on bananas?

(Laughs.)

Yeah, you just cut the banana and pour honey on it. I’ve been doing that probably my whole life. I used to do apples and honey, but not anymore; I go bananas now. It just gets me going and gives me energy. It’s like a heavy-light food to eat.

If you don’t make it as a professional soccer player, what sport would you want to play at the professional level?

Basketball. That’s my second-favorite sport. I’m debating on trying out for the team.

If you could have one super power, what would it be?

Probably super strength. Like I said, I don’t do upper body when I’m lifting weights, so it’d be a very good thing. I could fight and stuff.

If they ever make a movie about your life, who would you want to portray you?

Neymar probably, if he wanted to act.

Finish this sentence: Ten years from now, Leo Nascimento will be …

Playing professional soccer.

To nominate someone for Athlete of the Week, please send an e-mail to jhorton@independenttribune.com