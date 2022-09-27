ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Shyness of Chargers’ Singh still can’t hide his immense talent

CONCORD — The first day of workouts is always interesting.

The kids looking to try out for their prospective teams understandably want to show what they’ve got and be the ones to stand out so coaches will want them on the team.

Some kids toe the line between showboating and exhibiting quality team play to catch coaches’ eyes, and then some kids just have “it” — even if they don’t really want it.

Three years ago, a tall sophomore named Aadi Singh was the latter.

Back then, Singh was looking to make the Cox Mill boys soccer team after having not played high school ball his freshman year. Even though he had immense talent, Singh was painfully shy, so much so that he would usually get rid of the ball as soon as it reached him, almost like he was playing a game of “Hot Potato” with his feet.

But on that steamy day at Cox Mill workouts back in the summer of 2020, even his shyness couldn’t hold him back, no matter how hard he tried to hide behind it.

“I had freshmen and sophomores coming out, and I had juniors and seniors coming out at two different times,” Cox Mill coach Eric Clark said. “(Singh) was there maybe 20 minutes, and I said, ‘Uh, you need to come on over to the varsity.’”

The unassuming Singh didn’t fist-pump or puff out his chest or smile. The inevitable had taken over, his skills had blown his cover.

“OK,” Singh responded humbly.

And so it began.

Over the next three years, Singh would go on to become one of the best players on the team and in Cabarrus County. During that debut sophomore season, for example, he led the Chargers in scoring, helping them reach the second round of the state playoffs, and made the All-Region team.

Although he had an injury-plagued junior season, Singh is now healthy and back to his old ways as a senior, leading the Chargers in scoring as they carried an unbeaten record (8-0-4) into Tuesday’s game against Lake Norman.

He’s a standout without trying to be a standout. He’s a leader and someone his other talented teammates embrace.

Singh, who scored the Chargers’ only goal in a 1-1 tie with county and Greater Metro 4 Conference rival A.L Brown last week, is the Independent Tribune’s Athlete of the Week.

But to some degree, he’s still the shy kid who showed up to the Chargers’ first workouts that day.

“He never said a word,” Clark said of that first day of workouts. “He was just being him.

“Aadi’s not a rah-rah guy. He definitely doesn’t talk a lot. I don’t even know if he has completely come out of that (shyness) now. I think he still just likes to be like, ‘Hey, I’m on the team.’”

Clark sighed.

“You can’t ask for a better kid on your team than him,” Clark said. “The thing about Aadi is he’s the most humble kid you will ever meet, and you couldn’t ask for a nicer kid. It’s not about, ‘Look at me! Look at me!’ He’s just loves to be a kid, and he just loves to play soccer.”

From a physical standpoint, Clark said Singh is “just off the charts” athletically, displaying speed, strength and jumping ability.

The Independent Tribune spent some time with the Chargers star this week to learn more about who he is, how he got so good, and why he still is a bit shy.

When did you start playing soccer?

I actually started a little late because I was a little scared to play with new people. My dad (Rajesh) tells me stories about that. I started around 7 or 8. Some people start around 6 or earlier.

I didn’t like playing with a team. I wasn’t that social, but soccer eventually helped me with that through the years.

Were you a good player right away?

I wasn’t a very confident player. From someone else watching me, you couldn’t see anything special because all I would ever do the second I got the ball was pass it to someone else and let them do it. I don’t know, I just didn’t like being with the ball. Growing up, I was very shy. I was trying to be all alone.

How extreme was your shyness?

It was pretty bad. I did not want to play soccer because I didn’t want to socialize with other people. But my dad forced me to, and I’m happy he did, obviously.

Are you an only child?

I have older brother (Aabhas) who’s in college right now. He played soccer (at Hickory Ridge), but he got injured, and so he quit a little earlier.

Did you play against your older brother when you were younger?

Oh, yeah! I have a lot of memories playing against my brother. Everywhere we went, we’d bring a ball and play against each other. Because he was the bigger brother, he loved to play physical. He broke my wrist once. I used to play goalie when he wanted to shoot, and he shot it once and broke my wrist, and I was out a little bit. But it was fun. I think I was in first grade, and he was in, like, sixth grade.

Did he get in trouble for that?

Oh, yes, my parents were very mad at him. He loved to make it a competition. I did, too, but sometimes it got a little out of hand.

Looking back, do you think playing against your big brother made you better?

Oh, yeah, definitely. I feel like playing against older kids will always make you a better player, just playing against harder competition. He was definitely harder competition, being that much older and bigger than me.

Why didn’t you play your freshman year of high school?

You weren’t allowed to play club and high school. It was a rule. You had to play club OR high school, and I stayed with my club team. Sophomore year, they allowed dual play. But it was weird, though, because coaches weren’t happy either way when you missed practice, high school or club. But I chose to play high school.

Did you grow up with any of the Cox Mill players?

No. I grew up in Harrisburg, so I would have been going to Hickory Ridge. I knew a lot of those guys. I grew up going to Harrisburg Elementary School and then Hickory Ridge Middle.

Does that make playing against Hickory Ridge a little more intense?

It’s a lot of fun. I say what’s up to a lot of old friends and teammates, and then I just play against them. It’s a lot of fun competing with them. I know most of their roster now because they’re seniors.

What was it like to finally play high school ball?

It was like the greatest feeling because it was just so much fun. High school really brought the joy back into playing, and I really have enjoyed playing with all my (Cox Mill) teammates. It’s just been a great time.

I didn’t know any of them coming into this. I’ve been gradually creating a better relationship with them, getting more comfortable with this team. They’re like family now.

When did the shyness on the field go away? Because you definitely don’t seem shy out there now.

Honestly, I still had a decent bit of shyness up until that first year of high school. Immediately, I loved to play again, so I wasn’t shy to take the ball myself and try and do something and then pass it or something else.

What’s your best quality as a player?

The way I was raised, I never just liked to keep the ball myself, so I still have that a bit. When I do have the ball, even if I feel like, ‘Oh, this is on me,’ I’m still thinking, ‘Who can I pass it to and make a better situation for a goal here?’ That’s something I take a lot of pride in.

How good do you think this year’s Cox Mill team can be?

I fully believe we can win states. Our team this year is one of the best teams I’ve ever played on. We have a lot of talented players.

What’s been the secret to being unbeaten so far?

Honestly, we have a very strong offense, but the defense is what holds us. Many times, when we’re struggling up top and we can’t score, the defense always makes sure to keep it in a winnable position for us. The defense always gives us a chance to win the game or tie the game.

How is college recruiting going for you? Are you looking to play in college?

I had a lot of injuries in my junior year; I only played like nine games. Junior year is really important for recruitment, and I didn’t get out to coaches, so now I’m not really looking into college soccer anymore.

What do you plan on studying in college?

Computer science is where I’m leaning right now. There’s a lot of money in that.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Probably super speed. When I’m playing soccer, I just love to run down the wing, and if I had super speed running down the wing, that would be amazing. It would just make my life in soccer that much better.

If you were stranded on an island and could only have one thing with you, what would it be?

A water purifier to purify the saltwater. There will probably be food sources on the island.

What’s your favorite color?

Blue. My dad used to buy me this blue gum when he’d come back from work, and I used to love it. It was my favorite.

Do you have any pre-game superstitions?

Well, I don’t like putting my shin guards on until right before the game starts. That’s just something I like to do. I’ve never liked the clunkiness of the shin guard, even when I’m playing. But I have to, so I wear it.

And then I like to keep my right shoe a little bit looser than my left shoe. (Laughs) I don’t know; it’s just something I do. It just feel more comfortable. I think maybe when I was growing up, I always wore a shoe that was a little too big. My parents were always trying keep it fitting for a while, so it’d always be a little loose.

Do you have a pre-game playlist?

Mostly rap music. I like to listen to things that get me excited, upbeat before the game. It’s mostly Travis Scott. I like Kanye, but I don’t like Kanye before the game. I don’t know, it just doesn’t feel like the right vibe before the game.

What’s your favorite movie?

“Daddy Daycare” with Eddie Murphy. I used to watch it with my family a lot. I love that movie.

Android or iPhone?

iPhone.

Talk or text?

Text, definitely text. That’s just my personality. If I don’t have to communicate, I probably won’t.

If you could have dinner with any three people, who would they be?

(Brazilian soccer star) Neymar — I love watching him play, and I’d love to talk to him about what he does; (Actor and former pro wrestler Dwayne) “The Rock” (Johnson) — I’ve heard stories about how he came up, so I would love to hear about that; and (Brazilian soccer star) Renaldo — he also has a great story, and I think he could share a lot of things with me.

In ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors,’ what object usually wins for you?

I go Rock. When I was a kid and used to play a lot, I feel like most people would go Scissors. I figured, “If most people are going Scissors, then I’ll go Rock.”

If they ever make a movie about your life, who would you want to portray you?

Neymar plays me in the movie!

Finish this sentence: Ten years from now, Aadi Singh will be …

Successful.