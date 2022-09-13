ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: West Cabarrus soccer star Waller has elite levels of both talent, passion

CONCORD – Drew Waller has talent. Loads of it.

In fact, many people who follow high school soccer in Cabarrus County would contend that Waller is the most talented player around.

But for West Cabarrus boys soccer coach Demetrius Marlowe, there is a major factor that separates the talented players from the elite players. And Marlowe believes Waller, a junior striker for the Wolverines, has that separator.

“It’s passion,” Marlowe said. “There’s a lot of athletes who WANT to do something, but they don’t understand the passion that needs to come behind that to be great. Drew has a knack for playing the game because he has a passion about it.

“I tell the players all the time, ‘You have to keep the ball at your feet. You have to juggle on your own, you have to sit up on your own, you have to push up your own, you have to work out on your own.’ He does that without any hesitation. I don’t have to push Drew to work out because he has a vision. He has a goal, a purpose.”

Added Marlowe, “You don’t have to push guys like Drew. Maybe you have to push them at times to calm them down because they may do too much too soon. And as you see, he’s doing a lot.”

What exactly is Waller doing?

For one, he’s currently ranked eighth in the nation, according to MaxPreps.com, in goals scored (26) this season. He was second, but the fact that the Wolverines (8-1) haven’t played in nearly a week has allowed some players to recently surpass him.

For that, Waller is the Independent Tribune’s Athlete of the Week.

Marlowe said Waller has such passion about soccer because he ultimately wants to play at a high level.

“He wants to be a great player, he wants to go to a great (college),” Marlowe said. “He’s put his eggs in that basket and academics; he’s a great student.”

Waller recently spent time with the IT answering questions about soccer – and much, much more:

How long have you been playing soccer?

I’ve been playing since I was 3. I remember in the early days that I played one year with kids my age, and then I moved into an age group two or three years ahead of me in the West Cabarrus YMCA leagues after my first year. It was definitely weird at first because everyone was a foot taller than me because I was 4 years old going up against a bunch of 6- and 7-year-olds. … Then I moved to a CSA club team.

What does it mean to you to be so highly ranked among goal scorers in the nation?

It’s really cool, but I know that it’s just the start, because last year, in the first five games, I was in a similar place, and then I ended up nowhere near it.

I guess it’s kind of surreal, just because as a little kid I always looked up to the older kids playing well. It’s kind of cool that now that I’m one of those kids that the JV kids, even younger players, come to watch score goals.

Does being such a dominant goal scorer make you a targeted player by other teams?

Usually, I see more from the defenders, if they know who I am. They’ll try to play a little more physical: try to hit my ankles a little bit, try to get me off my game. But I always try to play my best, and if we win the game, that’s what matters most. But it’s always going to be more competitive if they know who I am and they know it’s going to be a tough game for them. I guess it fuels me a little bit more to play harder, play more competitively.

This year’s team is off to an 8-1 start entering (tonight’s) game at South Iredell (3-5). Just how good can West Cabarrus be this year?

We’re going into conference play, and it’s going to be more difficult than out of conference. But I think that we’ve got a great group of guys, we all love each other, we play well together, I think we’re really tight. So I think we’ll do well.

What did you do to get to this level? More important, what are you doing to stay at this level?

During the offseason, you’ve definitely got to work hard. I feel like a lot of players say they want to do all these things, but they don’t end up doing them. I live two minutes down the road, and I’ll go to the (West Cabarrus) field four, five or six times a week, if not more. I’ll come even two or three times a day, if I’ve got nothing else to do. It’s just about you doing more than the person next to you, and that’ll really elevate you to becoming a better player.

What’s the best game you’ve ever played in high school?

This year, we played against (Pfafftown) Reagan, and they’re a good team. We won, 5-2. Though the scoreline doesn’t show it, it was a good game, and we ended up pulling away at the end. I scored four goals, and I had the assist on the fifth goal (by Fabian Caceres).

Also, last year, against Ardrey Kell, who ended up going to the playoff elite eight and was one of the best teams in the state, for sure. We went down 2-0 in the first half, and we ended up winning, 3-2, in the last seconds of the game, where I scored two.

Who’s your favorite player?

Harry Kane, just because Tottenham (of the Premier League) is my favorite team. I love to see him score a lot of goals. He’s fun to watch.

Do you have a favorite show that you like to watch?

“Family Guy” is very funny to me.

How do you spend most of your spare time?

I would say school; I do a little bit of studying. Then I go to the gym a lot. I like hanging out with my friends and going to the football games.

How did you pick your jersey number?

I always wore No. 30 because that was the number my grandfather (Bob Waller) wore (as a basketball player at Lafayette College) and my dad’s number. I also wear No. 30 for club. But (West Cabarrus) didn’t have 30, so I got No. 10 because that’s Harry Kane’s number and (Lionel) Messi’s number. I feel like No. 10 is a cool number to get. I got it as a sophomore.

Who or what is your inspiration?

I would have to say my mom and dad (Lindsey Schumacher and Will Waller), just because of how successful they’ve been. My dad played collegiate basketball (at Elon), and my parents have run their own businesses. So being successful is always something I try to be – not just in athletics but also in my future.

If you could have dinner with any three people, past or present, who would they be?

Michael Jordan, just because I feel like his mindset is unparalleled to anybody’s athletically; Elon Musk, just because I feel like he has a very smart way of thinking business-wise; and my third would be Dean Smith, just because I think he’s the best college coach of all time and he led some of the best teams and best players ever.

What would you want to do professionally if soccer doesn’t work out?

I’d like to own my own business, although I’m not sure what business that would be yet. Maybe in the same industry as my parents, as they run restaurants. But computer science has also always been interesting to me, just because my brother-in-law (Connor TeValt) does that. He’s young, he’s very successful, and he loves what he does.

If a movie about your life were being made, who would you want to portray you?

Tom Cruise, just because I’m a big fan of so many of his movies.

What IS your favorite Tom Cruise movie?

The new “Top Gun.” I really like that. It’s really good. You’ve got to go see it.

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only have one item, what would it be?

I would say some sort of knife. With a knife, you could use it to cut down trees, you could start a fire with the wood you get from the tree, you could hunt animals. I feel like a knife is something you could use to totally guide yourself if you’re starting with nothing. It’s a good tool to have.

