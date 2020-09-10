Athletic Workouts, Performing Arts to Resume starting Sept. 14

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CABARRUS COUNTY — The district announced Wednesday it is ready to begin a cautious restarting of some extracurricular activities.

CCS said it will begin a phased-in approach for voluntary skill development sessions and performing arts beginning Monday, Sept. 14.

The plan will introduce new activities in two-week intervals starting with volleyball, cross country, swimming (land workout) and theatre ensembles.

Two weeks later CCS will bring back basketball, men’s soccer and cheerleading and so on.

Here is a look at the full schedule:

Two-Week Staggered Re-entry to Skill Development Workouts Timeline

Sept. 14: Volleyball; Cross Country; Swimming (land workouts); Theatre Ensembles

Sept. 28: Basketball; Men’s Soccer; Cheerleading

Oct. 12: Football; Band; Chorus

Oct. 26: Softball; Men’s and Women’s Golf; Women’s Soccer; Men’s Tennis

Nov. 9: Baseball; Women’s Tennis; Wrestling