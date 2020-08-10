Atrium, Novant preparing for challenging Republican National Convention

CHARLOTTE — Atrium and Novant Health are prepared for a very different kind of Republican National Convention this year.
The event, which is set to take place Aug. 21-24 in Charlotte, has been greatly adjusted since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the nation and state, but it appears ready to go on as the GOP is set to nominate President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate.
Some adjustments have been made to the event though in several ways. Masks are recommended at all times for delegates who will be attending the event and six feet of social distance will be encouraged at all times.
Those attending the event will also be required to self-administer a COVID-19 test before leaving for the event as well as completing a questionnaire with questions about the individuals whereabouts and who they have contacted in recent days.
Individuals are asked to not attend the event if they test positive, according to a proposal by the RNC.
“Good health practices are not political,” Atrium and Novant Health said in a joint statement released Monday. “They’re based on the science of medicine. Our collective guidance to the event organizers and everyone coming is to wear a mask, always and properly; maintain appropriate social distancing at all times; and be diligent about washing your hands frequently.
“These are the simplest practices, yet the most effective ways known to make a difference in slowing or stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
Governor Roy Cooper extended an executive order last week limiting mass gatherings to 10 people inside and 25 outside.
However, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has made an exception for the event.
In a letter written to the RNC on Thursday, via the Associated Press, the state’s health director and chief medical officer, Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, said they understand more than 10 people may need to assemble indoors to conduct party business.
“In the spirit of accommodating the unique interests and needs of the convention, we have expressed a willingness to flexibly enforce certain otherwise-applicable public health measures imposed by the Governor in response to the COVID-19 emergency,” Tilson wrote. “For example, we recognize that convention business may require more than 10 people to be gathered indoors.”
Several months ago Gov. Cooper would not allow President Trump to hold a convention to a full crowd due to restrictions due to COVID-19 and the RNC was moved to Jacksonville, Florida as a result.
However, due to a rising of cases in the state, the RNC was moved back to Charlotte with modifications.
President Trump is not expected to attend the event in person, but rather give his acceptance speech for the nomination from the White House, according to the Associated Press.
Obvious health risks will be present throughout the weekend, but Atrium and Novant are preparing as best they can.
“Charlotte is proud to have a prominent role in our nation’s selection of its presidential candidates,” a statement reads. “Despite the inherent risk of having large gatherings during the pandemic, nominating conventions are an integral part of our democracy.
“As the leading health providers in the area, we at Atrium Health and Novant Health are dedicated to lending our expertise to help minimize the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 for our visitors and for the people who call Charlotte home.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!