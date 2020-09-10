AUTO RACING: Bubba Wallace, RPM parting ways at season's end

Wallace this season has taken an active role in pushing for racial inclusion and equality, helping spur NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its races earlier this year. He parlayed that into several sponsorship deals that have been negotiated in a way that Wallace could take them with him if he left RPM.

Among his new partners are Door Dash, Columbia Sportswear Co., Cash App, and a personal deal with Beats by Dre. He's also got an affiliation with McDonald's, one of the sponsors at Chip Ganassi Racing.

It's not clear where Wallace is headed because several major teams with seats available told The Associated Press they were not in play for the driver. Wallace's agent did not return a request for comment from The Associated Press.

RPM, meanwhile, said it would finish the season with Wallace and announce its plans at a later date. The team has had difficulty landing sponsorship — one of the reasons the No. 43 has struggled to be competitive — and there has been speculation the team would be absorbed by a new owner.

The team said in a statement, “We look forward to the next chapter in the making for the iconic No. 43 team. We will announce our new driver in the future.”