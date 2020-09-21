AUTO RACING: Bubba Wallace to drive for new team owned by Jordan, Hamlin

CONCORD – NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has a new team.
And his new team owner just might be more famous than the iconic man who owned his previous outfit.
On Monday night, it was announced that basketball legend Michael Jordan has purchased a NASCAR Cup Series Charter and named Wallace the driver for the 2021 NASCAR season.
In addition, Jordan is teaming with NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin as a minority owner of the new team. Hamlin has long been connected to Jordan through his Jordan Brand line, and the two are close friends.
Wallace, a Northwest Cabarrus High School graduate, is the lone African American driver in the Cup series. Earlier this month, Wallace announced that he would not be returning to Richard Petty Motorsports, owned by legendary racing champion, Richard Petty.
Wallace signed a multi-year deal, and the move is groundbreaking.
With the completed purchase of a NASCAR team charter from Germain Racing, Jordan becomes the first African-American majority owner of a full-time race team in NASCAR’s top series since NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott owned and raced his own car from the 1960s into the early 1970s.
“Growing up in North Carolina, my parents would take my brothers, sisters and me to races, and I've been a NASCAR fan my whole life,” Jordan, who also owns the Charlotte Hornets NBA franchise, said in a news release. “The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me.
“Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity and there have been few Black owners. The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more. In addition to the recent commitment and donations I have made to combat systemic racism, I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing.”
Wallace is in the midst of a career-best year as a Cup driver. He has five top-10 finishes this year, including a fifth-place run in the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
All 105 of Wallace’s career starts at NASCAR’s top level have been with Richard Petty Motorsports.
“This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career,” said Wallace, who became the first African-American driver to race full-time at the NASCAR Cup Series level since Scott.
“Both Michael and Denny are great competitors and are focused on building the best team they possibly can to go out and compete for race wins. I’m grateful and humbled that Michael and Denny believe in me, and I’m super pumped to begin this adventure with them.”
The name, car number, manufacturer, sponsors and other details for the new single-car team are to be announced at a future date.
Hamlin will remain a driver of the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, where he has six wins this year and is one of the favorites to win the championship.
