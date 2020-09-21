AUTO RACING: Bubba Wallace to drive for new team owned by Jordan, Hamlin

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD – NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has a new team.

And his new team owner just might be more famous than the iconic man who owned his previous outfit.

On Monday night, it was announced that basketball legend Michael Jordan has purchased a NASCAR Cup Series Charter and named Wallace the driver for the 2021 NASCAR season.

In addition, Jordan is teaming with NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin as a minority owner of the new team. Hamlin has long been connected to Jordan through his Jordan Brand line, and the two are close friends.

Wallace, a Northwest Cabarrus High School graduate, is the lone African American driver in the Cup series. Earlier this month, Wallace announced that he would not be returning to Richard Petty Motorsports, owned by legendary racing champion, Richard Petty.

Wallace signed a multi-year deal, and the move is groundbreaking.

With the completed purchase of a NASCAR team charter from Germain Racing, Jordan becomes the first African-American majority owner of a full-time race team in NASCAR’s top series since NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott owned and raced his own car from the 1960s into the early 1970s.