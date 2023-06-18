CONCORD – For 30 years, Charlotte Motor Speedway has welcomed drivers from around the world to chase their dreams at Cook Out Summer Shootout. Each year, drivers cover great distances in Legend Cars and Bandoleros, fighting for the thrilling title of Summer Shootout champion and a shot at moving up the racing ranks.

This season Eloy Sebatián López Falcón, from Mexico City, México, is revving his engine as a member of the 2023 class of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity development program and a driver in the VP Racing Fuel Semi-Pro division at Summer Shootout. “The Falcon” came to the U.S. to test his skills alongside others looking to live life in the fast lane and race against the best grassroots competition.

“I am very happy to be here, and I represent México,” Falcón said.

South of the border, Falcón left tread marks on his home turf starting at age 4 in go-karts before transitioning to Formula 4 in Europe. From there, he rode his course to his NASCAR breakout season in the NASCAR México Truck Series in 2021, where he achieved Rookie of the Year and raced to his first podium in only his third start. He went on to earn the 2022 NASCAR Truck México Series championship.

Coached by four-time NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series Champion Rubén Garcia Jr. and with the support of his family and fellow NASCAR México Truck Series and Legends Car driver Rodrigo de Colombres, Falcón made his U.S. racing debut at Florence Motor Speedway earlier this year. The 17-year-old’s No. 84 machine showed great promise in the opening week at Cook Out Summer Shootout, earning 12th and fifth place finishes in his first two appearances at the iconic track.

“I obviously want to fight for the championship,” Falcón said. “This is my first time here and I am going to learn a lot and it is going to be very fun to stay here.”

Next up

Hot rods and cool cars from various eras will come together on Tuesday, June 20, for Cook Out Summer Shootout’s “Cruise-In Night” with a breathtaking concour display. In addition to a full slate of Legend Car and Bandolero racing, the night will celebrate the beauty of the automobile as owners bring their classic and custom beauties to display at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Fans will step back in time with exciting throwback games, classic music and a special Elvis Presley impersonator contest.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their classic and modern cars to the track to display and participate in a lap around the legendary quarter-mile. Show car drivers get in free, all passengers will pay $10 for entry.

Tickets

Adult tickets are just $10; kids 12 and under get in FREE. For tickets, schedules and more details about all the happenings at Charlotte Motor Speedway, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

Keep track

The information for this story was provided by Charlotte Motor Speedway.