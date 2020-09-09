Bethel School Road sidewalk, crosswalk project is back in motion

MIDLAND – The NC Department of Transportation will move forward with construction plans for a Town of Midland Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement project that had been suspended.
During a town council meeting last night, Richard McMillan, a project engineer that contracts with the town, announced that the NCDOT had lifted the CMAQ project’s suspension.
The NCDOT gave the town permission to begin construction. Once the state’s transportation department agrees, the town will put the project out to bid, something it had been preparing to do before the suspension. McMillan said the town might have the project bid by the end of the year.
The project ultimately will install a 5-foot sidewalk along the northern side of Bethel School Road beginning at Saddle Brook Drive and continue to the Rob Wallace Park entrance. Plans for the project – finalized in September 2019 – also included pedestrian signals.
The town entered an agreement with the NCDOT to cover costs for the project: 80% from federal funds and 20% from the town. All CMAQ projects run on a reimbursement system. The NCDOT provides the matching funds for the project and once it is completed, the Federal Highway Association reimburses the state.
The town has already provided the matching funds for the project. The NCDOT listed the total costs for the project at $123,876 and showed that $99,100 would be covered by federal funds. Town Manager Doug Paris has previously stated that the town has incurred about $36,000 in total costs for the project.
The town had received its first suspension letter for the project from the NCDOT Oct. 29, 2019 – just over a month after construction plans had been finalized – and stated that the construction phase for the project was suspended for at least 6 months. In May 2020, the town received another letter from the NCDOT suspending the project further, citing COVID-19 financial impacts. There was no timeframe given for when the project would be taken back up.
The impact of COVID-19 in conjunction with the already present financial difficulties of the NCDOT caused state funds to deplete, said Jennifer Thompson, NCDOT communication officer.
When the town received its second suspension notice, Thompson said all municipal projects that were funded by FHWA were either suspended or would be.
With construction documents and specks already completed, McMillan said he anticipates that plans for the project will set in motion next week.
