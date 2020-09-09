Bethel School Road sidewalk, crosswalk project is back in motion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MIDLAND – The NC Department of Transportation will move forward with construction plans for a Town of Midland Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement project that had been suspended.

During a town council meeting last night, Richard McMillan, a project engineer that contracts with the town, announced that the NCDOT had lifted the CMAQ project’s suspension.

The NCDOT gave the town permission to begin construction. Once the state’s transportation department agrees, the town will put the project out to bid, something it had been preparing to do before the suspension. McMillan said the town might have the project bid by the end of the year.

The project ultimately will install a 5-foot sidewalk along the northern side of Bethel School Road beginning at Saddle Brook Drive and continue to the Rob Wallace Park entrance. Plans for the project – finalized in September 2019 – also included pedestrian signals.

The town entered an agreement with the NCDOT to cover costs for the project: 80% from federal funds and 20% from the town. All CMAQ projects run on a reimbursement system. The NCDOT provides the matching funds for the project and once it is completed, the Federal Highway Association reimburses the state.