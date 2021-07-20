BOOK REVIEW: With ‘His Field, Our Dreams,’ players do their best to honor late coach's legend

He continued: “Unlike a transactional coach who uses his/her players mainly to help him/her win games and not much else, Coach Joe Ferebee operated in a different manner.”

When Kirk went on to play at UNC Chapel Hill, he was no longer under the purview of Ferebee. But after struggling in a game against N.C. State, when he gave up a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, Ferebee took the time to call Kirk up and reassure him that it was only one game and to forget about it.

In a game the next day against Davidson, Kirk came in with the bases loaded, two outs and a one-run lead. He worked his way out of the inning, and the Tar Heels came away with a win. It’s efforts like that which set Ferebee apart, not only as a coach but also as a person.

“When you’re playing as a 15-, 16-year-old you don’t realize what impact a coach is having on you,” Kirk said Thursday. “You know what impact he’s having on you as a player, but when you leave you realize the impact he has on you as a person.”

“His Field, Our Dreams” may read as one long story when read in one sitting, but the fact is each and every story in it has its own personal charm. These are men who played for Ferebee all the way back in the 1950s, and it’s a true insight to a man who impacted so many in North Carolina.