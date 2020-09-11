Born to Race: Xfinity leader and Cannon School grad Cindric found NASCAR inspiration through family, Concord ties

“I spent a lot of time in the Concord area, commuting back and forth from Mooresville,” Cindric stated. “I could tell you every back road to get to Concord the fastest at any time of day.”

Cindric knows that there are numerous young students growing up in this NASCAR-heavy area, absorbing the culture and discovering their own racing dreams. Perhaps there are students sitting in those same classrooms hearing the sounds from CMS and finding their own inspiration.

To those students, Cindric says to not be afraid.

“No one knows what you want until you ask,” Cindric said. “In some aspects, you have to be a bit selfish. But the racing community is very passionate and has pretty open arms.

“Between the (INEX Summer Shootout) and the go-karting opportunities with Charlotte Motor Speedway getting its own go-kart track, there’s a lot of great opportunities in the Charlotte area to grow yourself as a driver. You can go to those tracks and find Kevin Harvick and Jimmie Johnson there racing with their kids.”

As the 22-year-old Cindric continues to serve as an example to aspiring drivers in the area, he is far from done chasing his dreams.