Born to Race: Xfinity leader and Cannon School grad Cindric found NASCAR inspiration through family, Concord ties

CONCORD – Austin Cindric was born to race.
Sitting in class at the Cannon School, which he attended from second grade through high school graduation, he could hear cars on the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“That spiked my interest (in auto racing) up a lot,” Cindric said.
Cindric now races in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, where he currently sits atop the point standings.
As the son of Penske Racing president Tim Cindric, Austin was exposed to racing his entire life.
But it wasn’t until his family moved to Mooresville from Columbus, Ohio, that Cindric was exposed to stock car racing.
“Before (moving to North Carolina), my dad primarily worked in IndyCar,” Cindric recalled. “We went to a lot of IndyCar races, and I’ve got a lot of family history with those types of cars and that style of racing. But when we moved to North Carolina, I saw more and more about NASCAR.”
That family history Cindric refers to is centered around his grandfather, Jim Trueman, who was an IndyCar team owner and won the 1986 Indianapolis 500.
Despite that open-wheel racing history, the NASCAR culture in Mooresville and Concord was far more alluring for Cindric.
“The area is all built around it; it’s amazing,” Cindric added. “You have the race track with communities built around it, which is really cool. It shows the passion that everyone has for the sport is justified. There’s a small economy through it, which is really cool.”
Traveling to races almost every weekend while in middle school, Cindric continued to have racing gain traction in his heart.
Finally, once he reached the ninth grade, he began racing somewhat regularly in Legends Car and Bandolero racing series.
Those two types of racing are not exactly stock car racing and were more in tune with his IndyCar roots.
But as he continued to drive every type of car he could and continued to soak in the NASCAR culture in Mooresville and Concord, he came to realize his future would be with driving stock cars.
“I drove a lot of different types of cars in a short amount of time,” Cindric recalled. “But my relationship with Ford swung me back around to doing some stock car things. I had some opportunities that went incredibly well, and it snowballed from there.”
Those relationships with Ford Motorsports and Penske Racing through his father have been monumental to Cindric coming as far as he has.
In NASCAR, connections are often crucial for a driver to get the right opportunity, and Cindric has relished in his.
“That relationship with Ford has really carried me to where I’m at now in the Xfinity Series, as well as my relationship with Team Penske,” Cindric said. “(Team owner Roger) Penske has been a great supporter of mine, and I wouldn’t be here without those relationships.”
As racing became his primary pastime while he was still at Cannon School, Cindric had to give up most extracurricular activities. Athletically, he had been a strong cross country runner for Cannon’s middle school team but chose to walk away from the sport.
“I did win my last home meet in cross country, which was probably the pinnacle of my sporting career,” Cindric joked.
High school and racing were often heavily intertwined for Cindric. In 2017, he went directly from his high school graduation over to Charlotte Motor Speedway to race in a NASCAR Truck Series race.
His racing career often made it difficult for him to stay caught up on his schoolwork while still at Cannon. However, he says his teachers were extremely helpful for him to keep his grades up.
His community at Cannon was always there for him growing up, as he recalled many of his classmates were there to support him for most of his races.
For these reasons, Cindric says he values the time he spent going to school in Concord.
“I spent a lot of time in the Concord area, commuting back and forth from Mooresville,” Cindric stated. “I could tell you every back road to get to Concord the fastest at any time of day.”
Cindric knows that there are numerous young students growing up in this NASCAR-heavy area, absorbing the culture and discovering their own racing dreams. Perhaps there are students sitting in those same classrooms hearing the sounds from CMS and finding their own inspiration.
To those students, Cindric says to not be afraid.
“No one knows what you want until you ask,” Cindric said. “In some aspects, you have to be a bit selfish. But the racing community is very passionate and has pretty open arms.
“Between the (INEX Summer Shootout) and the go-karting opportunities with Charlotte Motor Speedway getting its own go-kart track, there’s a lot of great opportunities in the Charlotte area to grow yourself as a driver. You can go to those tracks and find Kevin Harvick and Jimmie Johnson there racing with their kids.”
As the 22-year-old Cindric continues to serve as an example to aspiring drivers in the area, he is far from done chasing his dreams.
With his goals for the season being a regular-season points championship, a spot in the Championship Four and ultimately an Xfinity Series championship, he is just three races away from achieving the first of those aspirations.
Solid showings in the final three regular-season races should give Cindric what he needs to maintain his lead in the standings, giving him the regular-season championship and setting him up well to compete in the playoffs.
You can catch Cindric in two Xfinity races this weekend at Richmond Motor Speedway, with the Go Bowling 250 today and the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 on Saturday.
