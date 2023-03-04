MARION – The Central Cabarrus Vikings traveled to McDowell High School for the boys basketball 3A Western Regional final Saturday and found themselves in a similar position against a familiar opponent.

Three hundred, sixty-four days earlier, Central Cabarrus lost in the same round of the state playoffs to the same team it was trying to find redemption against Saturday: West Charlotte.

This time around, by building an early lead and exhibiting the poise of a team of surgeons throughout, everything was different. Including the outcome.

There were no jitters like last season. No lapses in steady play. No questions of mettle. Central Cabarrus, the region’s No. 1 seed that’s ranked 23rd nationally, checked all the boxes it couldn’t last year and downed the 22nd-seeded Lions, 78-51, at Titan Gymnasium.

The Vikings (31-0) will play Pittsboro Northwood next Saturday at UNC Chapel Hill’s Dean E. Smith Center and attempt to become the first Cabarrus County team in history to win a state championship with a perfect record.

The Vikings are making their first state championship game appearance since 2000 when it claimed its only state title.

Central Cabarrus’s loss to West Charlotte last year was its only blemish in a 30-win season.

“I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished and proud of what they’ve done for our basketball program,” said Central Cabarrus coach Jim Baker, referring to his team while introducing his starters at a post-game press conference. “The last two years, they’re 61-1. I think they all had circled this game.”

The players agreed.

“It means everything,” said Vikings senior guard Gavin Bullock. “We had a lot of motivation going into this game for sure. We were definitely ready to play, all of us.”

There wasn’t a Most Valuable Player or Most Outstanding Player named for the game, but Central Cabarrus senior guard Jaiden Thompson made a case for one.

He registered game-highs of 25 points and 13 rebounds, and was responsible for three of the most spectacular plays in the game: redeeming his own turnover by tapping an ensuing loose ball to Adriel Miller, whose pass to D.J. Kent led to a couple of free throws; an altitude-defying offensive rebound he converted to a putback; and a half-cradle, half-tomahawk dunk that put such a well-placed exclamation point on the game’s final points that it could earn him extra credit in English class.

“A special play was when Jaiden got on the ground for a loose ball (in the second quarter),” said Bullock, who finished with eight points. “I think we ended up with (free throws) on that, which really shows our character and our energy.”

Central Cabarrus was as close a team can be to leading whistle-to-whistle without doing it. West Charlotte’s Chadlyn Traylor dropped a 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 53 seconds left in the first quarter for the game’s first points. But after junior guard Chase Daniel made consecutive layups, including a three-point play on the second one, Central Cabarrus never trailed again.

The Vikings produced solid starts and finishes to every quarter. Thompson closed the first quarter with a layup off a long baseball pass from Chase Daniel, who scored seven points in the period.

Chase Daniel opened the second frame with a layup that counted after a goal-tend by 6-foot-10 center Donovan Raymond, the first of three such calls on the Lions. Central reserve Eli Ford then nailed his second 3-pointer for a 23-14 lead, inducing a West Charlotte timeout less than two minutes into the second period.

Thompson and Chase Daniel nearly duplicated their scoring play at the end of the first quarter with one at the end of the first half, but this time they traded roles. Thompson picked up a loose ball in West Charlotte’s lane and zipped a long pass upcourt to Daniel, whose layup gave Central Cabarrus a 34-22 lead as time expired.

“I think (productive starts and ends) are important for any quarter,” said Thompson, who also contributed four steals. “Actually coming out after halftime, if you can hit them in the mouth during the first three minutes they’re going to give up just like they did, forcing bad shots and starting to yell at each other. If you go on a 10-0 run, that can shut a team down quickly.”

The opening of the second half was especially important to Bullock, who was scoreless in the first half on 0-of-4 shooting. He scored the Vikings’ first points on a trey from the left wing set up by Chase Daniel’s pass.

It began an 8-2 run for Central Cabarrus, leading to a 44-24 advantage. But West Charlotte wasn’t finished. Freshman forward Markus Kerr scored eight of the Lions’ next 12 points, and they eventually cut their deficit to 54-43 on Demani Day’s 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the period.

Led by Bullock’s five points, Central Cabarrus opened the fourth quarter with an 11-3 run. Thompson’s athletic offensive rebound and putback increased the Vikings’ lead to 67-46 with 4:32 left and served as the knockout punch.

West Charlotte’s effort significantly declined after that. Central Cabarrus was allowed to run off clock and then drive to the basket for easy points after the Lions’ half-heartedly pursued outside the 3-point arc.

The Vikings were able to neutralize West Charlotte’s height advantage, something they couldn’t remedy in last year’s loss. Central Cabarrus, who starts five guards, outrebounded the Lions 35-26 and had little trouble with their big men in the low post. The likes of Bullock, Ford, and Kent countered with hip-on-hip defense and textbook blocking out.

“I think we kind of made them play our game and play with speed, rather than us play their game and they kind of bully us down low,” said Bullock. “I feel we used the mismatch better than they did.

“Coach Baker, all week, put in a great offensive game plan. He got us those mismatches and got us a lot of easy layups.”

Chase Daniel finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Twin brother Carson Daniel had 13 points and five assists.

Raymond and Kerr led West Charlotte with 12 points apiece, while Traylor finished with 10.

West Charlotte, which had lost nine of its last 11 games before the state tournament, finished the season 15-14.

SCORING SUMMARY

West Charlotte 14 8 21 8 – 51

Central Cabarrus 18 16 22 22 –78

WEST CHARLOTTE – Donovan Raymond 12, Alford 9, Chadlyn Traylor 10, M. Day 2. D. Day 6, Markus Kerr 12

CENTRAL CABARRUS – Jaiden Thompson 25, Chase Daniel 18, Miller 2, Ford 8, Carson Daniel 13, Bullock 8, Kent 4