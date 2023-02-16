CONCORD – It’s on to the finals for the Spiders.

On Wednesday night, the Concord boys basketball team ran away from the Carson Cougars, 65-26, in the South Piedmont 3A Conference semifinals at Charles E. Rimer Gym.

It was the Spiders’ third win over Carson this season, with the last two coming by wide margins –24 points last month and 39 Wednesday.

The reward for the Spiders (18-7) is another matchup with undefeated and nationally ranked Central Cabarrus, which vanquished Concord by margins of 40 and 35 points, which has been about the norm for the Vikings in SPC games for the past two years.

Last year, however, the Spiders played the Vikings immensely close in the SPC tournament finals before ultimately losing by 11 points, which was the closest any opponent had come before Central lost to West Charlotte in the state semifinals.

Friday’s SPC tournament championship game will start at 7:30 p.m., also at Rimer Gym.

But Wednesday, the Spiders were on a mission to return to the title game, and they did it with aplomb.

Senior wing Brayden Blue had it going, scoring all of his game-high 24 points in the second and third quarters.

Senior guard Jerell Reddick added 10 points, while several other Spiders followed: Ty Rushmeyer (seven points), James Smith (six), Jayden Beyan (five), Kobe Watts-Williams (four), Jeremiah Howard (four), Jaden Reid (three) and Jadah Freeman (two).

Carson (11-14) was led by Jay McGruder’s nine points.

Other scorers for the Cougars were Cam Burleyson (six points), Emory Taylor (three), CJ Guida (three), Jonah Drye (three) and BJ Howard (two).