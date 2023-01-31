 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL: Blue, Howard lead Spiders' attack on South Rowan

10-10 CONCORD-SOUTH ROWAN LOGO (2)

CONCORD – Brayden Blue and Jeremiah Howard were at the forefront of another Concord victory, as the Spiders dispatched struggling South Rowan, 69-21, at Charles E. Rimer Gym Tuesday night.

Blue, a senior wing, registered a team-best 17 points, adding five assists and four steals.

Howard, a junior forward, posted 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Concord improved its record to 13-7 overall and 8-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. South Rowan dropped to 1-18, 0-11 SPC.

The Spiders also got points from James Smith (seven), Ty Rushmeyer (six), Jaden Reid (five), Jayden Beyan (four), Jerell Reddick (four), Kobe Watts-Williams (two), Keyon Phillips (two), Cam Burris (two), Bralen Crowder (two) and Judah Freeman (two).

Jadan Moore and Aaron Jones led South Rowan with six points each, and Grayson McGuire had three.

Brooks Overcash, Zion Jackson and Carey Carston had two points each.

The Spiders travel to Northwest Cabarrus Friday, and South Rowan plays host to A.L. Brown.

