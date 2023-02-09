KANNAAPOLIS – The tandem of Brayden Blue and Jeremiah Howard wreaked havoc on the competition again, as the two Concord boys basketball players helped their team to a 72-51 win over rival A.L. Brown Wednesday night at Bullock Gymnasium.

Blue, a senior wing, had 19 points and five rebounds. Howard, a junior center, finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Senior James Smith chipped in 13 points for the Spiders.

It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Spiders, who improved their record to 16-7 overall.

A.L. Brown fell to 5-19 after losing its second game in a row.

Also scoring for Concord were Bralen Crowder (eight points), Kobe Watts-Williams (six), Ty Rushmeyer (two), Jerell Reddick (two), Andru O’Neal (two) and Judah Freeman (two).

For A.L. Brown, junior Nazir Reaves led the way with a team-high 15 points, while sophomore guard CJ Gray put up 13.

Completing the Wonders’ scoring were Xavier Chambers (seven), Mandrake Lewis (five), Kadan Williams (four), Jordan Ferrell (four) and Derick Brazil (three).

Concord plays host to Lake Norman Charter on Friday, while the Wonders played their final regular-season game.